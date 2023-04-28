Red Sox place pitcher Garrett Whitlock on 15-day IL with elbow injury

The Red Sox placed pitcher Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow ulnar neuritis Friday. The move is retroactive to April 25.
To fill Whitlock’s spot on the staff, the team called up Brayan Bello from Worcester.
Whitlock’s start to the season was delayed as he recovered from offseason hip surgery. In his three starts since returning, he is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA. In his most recent outing, he allowed five runs on eight hits over four innings in a 5-4 loss against the Brewers.
Bello last pitched against the Brewers last Sunday, allowing three runs on 4⅔ innings in a 12-5 win at Milwaukee. He was sent down to Worcester Monday after the Sox added reliever Brennan Bernadino.
The Sox also claimed righthander Justin Garza off waivers from the Angels and optioned him to Worcester. Garza, 29, has pitched in 21 games in the big leagues, all with Cleveland in 2021, when he posted a 4.71 ERA with 29 strikeouts.
This season, he has made six appearances with Triple A Salt Lake, allowing four runs on six hits in 8⅓ innings.