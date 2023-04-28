Red Sox place pitcher Garrett Whitlock on 15-day IL with elbow injury

The Red Sox placed pitcher Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow ulnar neuritis Friday. The move is retroactive to April 25.

To fill Whitlock’s spot on the staff, the team called up Brayan Bello from Worcester.

Whitlock’s start to the season was delayed as he recovered from offseason hip surgery. In his three starts since returning, he is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA. In his most recent outing, he allowed five runs on eight hits over four innings in a 5-4 loss against the Brewers.