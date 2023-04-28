In Revolution’s showdown vs. Cincinnati, Bruce Arena will be coaching against his son

Arena might not have paid much attention to Kenny’s suggestions during his University of Virginia days. But he does now. And there should be plenty to discuss leading up to the Revolution’s first-place showdown game against FC Cincinnati Saturday night, as Kenny will be on the opposing sideline as an assistant coach.

“He used to give me advice when he was, like, 8 years old, writing out lineups for my UVA teams,” Arena said. “I’m not sure if I looked at it that closely.”

Advertisement

“When you ask me the question what advice do I give him, I don’t even know how to answer that because it’s almost like everyday conversation,” Arena said. “We talk basically every day. We talk the game, we talk players, coaches, how to do things. That’s kind of natural.”

Whatever tricks of the trade the Arenas exchange apparently have been working: The Revolution and FC Cincinnati (both 6-1-2, 20 points) stand tied for the league lead.

“It’s still too early to say what it means, to be honest with you,” Arena said. “It’s the 10th game in a 34-game season. It’s a nice matchup in the early part of the season and that always gives a little juice to the game. Hopefully, it’ll be a real good game. I’d like to be the team that wins on the day, so it’ll be interesting.”

Arena, 71, gave Kenny and Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan, both 42, their start in the pros with the Los Angeles Galaxy; they were on Arena’s staff when the Galaxy won the 2014 MLS Cup (defeating the Revolution) and joined him as assistants on the US national team in 2017.

When the Revolution offered Arena the coaching position in 2019, the prompting of Kenny and Arena’s wife, Phyllis, clinched the deal.

Advertisement

“I didn’t think I was going to take this job,” Arena said. “Kenny kind of talked me into it. I really had second thoughts about it but Kenny twisted my arm and said, ‘You gotta to do it. That’s what you do.’ I think if he said otherwise I might’ve not taken the job.”

Said Kenny, “It sounded like a great opportunity for him to do what he does best. Sort out what he had, try to make it better, establish a daily and monthly routine. Make the team really good.

“It takes a ton of time and a ton of work, and it doesn’t happen overnight. He expanded it with youth development — to New England being arguably one of best in the league at integrating young talent.”

Actually, Arena produced immediate results, rallying the Revolution from a 3-8-4 start to a playoff berth in 2019. After a league-record 22-5-7 (73 points) season in 2021, the Revolution failed to make the playoffs last year, but they did compile a 2-0-1 record against Noonan and Kenny Arena, who were in their first season at Cincinnati.

Kenny was raised in the coaching world. Future US national team coach Bob Bradley, then a Virginia assistant, “was Kenny’s first babysitter,” Bruce recalled.

“He’s a natural at it and he’s worked hard,” Bruce said of Kenny. “He’s with a good friend and good coach now, with Pat Noonan, and it’s great to see how they’ve grown that team in a short amount of time and to see how well they’re doing.”

Advertisement

Cincinnati’s Arena connections extend to general manager Chris Albright (Bruce gave him his US national team debut), who hired Noonan, Kenny Arena, and two-time MLS Cup-winning coach Dominic Kinnear as another assistant last year. Cincinnati quickly transformed from last-place team into title contender.

Noonan, a Revolution forward from 2004-07, has capitalized on working with both Arenas.

“The two of them are very knowledgable about the game,” Noonan said. “They have passion for the sport. They love coaching, being on the field, teaching, and being part of the team environment.

“It’s never about either of them on an individual level. They’re part of something bigger, and when they speak about the game or their success, it’s always ‘we.’ ”

The pronouns for the Revolution-Cincinnati game might change to “us” versus “them,” but Kenny Arena does not expect relationships to be affected.

“Getting to compete [against his father] is just another great experience for me,” Kenny said. “Like I said, whatever happens is not going to change our relationship. I continue to learn from him from afar.”

As for the future, Kenny predicts his father will not be retiring just yet.

“He likes to work,” Kenny said. “There are some people that really like to work, and being part of teams is very addictive. Being part of a locker room as a player and then part of a staff working together — all your personalities make it very enjoyable. And as much as he likes working, he loves that part as well.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bruce does not seem as certain about his future.

“I’m looking to the day when I don’t have to do it, too, whether that’s next year, five years, 10 years,” Arena said. “It would be nice if I wasn’t judged every day on winning and losing games. I think it’s stupid, to be honest with you.

“Maybe I’d segue into learning how to sleep in every morning. I’m going to be 72 years old, what do I have to segue into? If there’s other opportunities, I’d certainly look at them at the right time. But I don’t know right now.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.