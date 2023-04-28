Safety/linebacker Marte Mapu, the Patriots’ third-round pick, was a late bloomer at Sacramento State

Mapu (mah-PU) started his collegiate career quietly but came on over his final two seasons, piling up 141 tackles (13 for losses), 20 passes defensed, and 6 interceptions.

With the 76th overall selection, New England tabbed safety/linebacker Marte Mapu, a speedy 6-foot-3-inch, 221-pound playmaking machine from FCS power Sacramento State.

Hybrid defenders are all the rage and the Patriots snagged one in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

“I can run, cover, hit, and make plays,” Mapu said.

Though Mapu may not have been a popular name in a lot of mock draft circles, at least one expert has been high on him.

“Marte Mapu is my favorite player in this entire draft. The Patriots are getting an absolute playmaker,” tweeted NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah shortly after the selection was made.

Mapu credited his experience at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Senior Bowl week with increasing his exposure. He made a predraft visit to Foxborough.

Mapu, the highest drafted player in school history (running back John Farley, 94th to Cincinnati in 1984, previously held the distinction), is a muscularly built speedster with excellent instincts and read and react skills.

This marks the sixth time coach Bill Belichick has used his first three picks on defenders after taking cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round and defensive end Keion White in the second. Belichick also scored the defensive hat trick in 2012 (when he used his first six selections on defense), 2015 (four), 2008, 2009, and 2020.

