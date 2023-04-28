Sibling rivalry: Brothers Jensen and Curran Farnworth to test their bond opposing each other in New Bedford-Greater New Bedford boys’ volleyball match

Jensen Farnworth spent a week trying out for the New Bedford boys’ volleyball team as a freshman. Then he quit — but kept his practice jersey.

Through some persuasion from his older brother, Curran, and New Bedford coach Ben Kaeterle, Jensen is giving the sport a second chance this season. Now a junior, he’s thriving as a high-energy starting hitter. Curran, a senior, is doing the same 10 minutes away at Greater New Bedford.

On Saturday, the brothers will showcase their strong bond and competitive spirit by going head-to-head in the city’s rivalry showdown.

“I’m so torn. I’m trying to root for him, but obviously. I want my team to win,” Curran said.

The Farnworth family doesn’t have a volleyball background. Curran, initially a basketball player, first caught the bug as a junior while watching his girlfriend compete for the Bears. He thought about playing baseball during the spring season, then on the first day of tryouts, asked to switch teams.

Greater New Bedford coach Richie Gomes said Curran immediately picked up the sport. In his second year, he’s one of the most impactful players on the No. 17 Bears (4-2), and one of the most coachable players Gomes has ever taught.

New Bedford boys' volleyball coach Ben Kaeterle said of Jensen Farnworth and his older brother, Curran, a member of the rival Greater New Bedford boys' volleyball team: " They're both intense players, emotional players, that can really use that intensity to be kind of like a spark plug on both teams."

“It’s interesting because when you have a walk-on, usually, it takes a little bit for them to understand the game and teach them the mechanics of the game,” Gomes said. “As soon as he stepped onto the court, we already knew that he was going to start for us within the first half-hour.”

Kaeterle was coaching Curran at the Bay State Games showcase when Jensen tagged along. Kaeterle pitched the New Bedford team to Jensen, Curran teased him about the old tryout jersey, and Jensen saw an opportunity.

“I was like, ‘Hey, maybe I can give my brother a little competition,’ because I’ve always been trying to compete with him over the years since we were young,” he said.

Jensen was diagnosed with ADHD at age 8. He moves through life with infectious energy, but he was initially challenged to be patient with the volleyball learning process. Jensen moved into the Whalers’ starting lineup after two games and made his presence felt early with nine kills in an April 10 win against Barnstable.

“I did not expect [to be this impactful] at all... I’m a lot more patient now than I was before,” Jensen said. “I wanted it to happen in the snap of my fingers, to be good. But I realize now that it takes a lot of time.”

New Bedford's Jensen Farnworth, going up for a kill at the net, said it took him great patience to succeed at volleyball.

Jensen and Curran haven’t always been close, and though they attend different schools, they’ve become inseparable in recent years. The pandemic forced them to spend time with each other; they’d binge-watch movie series like the Star Wars and The Fast and the Furious sagas.

Volleyball became another commonality; the two attend each other’s games and watch local travel teams together. Their dinner-table talks have quickly grown into intricate discussions of the sport.

“It was [once] more like, ‘Oh, you hit it hard,’ or like stuff like that. Now it’s like, ‘Oh, I pushed it here, I tipped it here, the set was here,’” Curran said. “It’s more in depth, how we talk about certain things.”

New Bedford (6-3) has won five of its last six contests, and the crosstown rivalry game comes at an exciting time for both teams. Players and coaches agree that the grudge takes on extra importance in boys’ volleyball. The Whalers have the most state titles (8) in Massachusetts, but the Bears had won seven head-to-head matchups in a row before New Bedford triumphed last year in five sets.

Kaeterle expects another thriller, with the Farnworth brothers’ fire leading the electricity in the gym.

“I think they’re both gamers. They’re both intense players, emotional players, that can really use that intensity to be kind of like a spark plug on both teams,” he said.

Brothers Curran (left) and Jesper Farnworth (right), suit up for the Greater New Bedford Vocational and New Bedford volleyball teams, respectively, who will square off in a match on Saturday.

Set points

▪ Bellingham (7-1) made its first state tournament appearance in four years as a program last season and is reaching new heights this spring. Steve Mantegani coaches a squad led by his son, Zach, and setter Grant Wojcik.

After starting the team right before the pandemic, Mantegani is seeing his program gain steam with a second consecutive year of normalcy.

“I think the kids did a great job of recruiting a lot of athletes from their own sports,” he said. “We have a lot of soccer players and a lot of wrestlers on our team.”

▪ With a gritty 3-2 win against Quincy on Wednesday, Barnstable has doubled its win total from its 2-15 record last season and notched its first in South Alliance triumph. The Red Hawks (4-5) were down 2-0 in sets before eking out a 28-26 win in the third and coming all the way back.

Junior Hunter Parent (50 assists, 4 kills, 8 digs) was key in spreading the offense to Nikolas Brancaccio (24 kills), Brendon Da Silva (15 kills), and Matheus Alvarenga (9 kills), to spark the comeback.

“They played defense, and [showed] perseverance,” said coach Marylou Robles. “I’m proud of them. They went out there and took care of business. They knew what they needed to do.”

▪ Top-ranked Needham (8-0) leads the four remaining undefeated teams, having some impressive wins under its belt already. The Rockets took down No. 2 North Quincy and No. 5 O’Bryant 3-1 each, sweeping every other game including over No. 3 Natick.

Fourth-ranked Lowell (8-0) has dominated in the Merrimack Valley Conference, winning all but one set, No. 8 Acton-Boxborough (7-0) sits atop the competitive Dual County League, and Lowell Catholic has dropped just three sets in five wins.

Games to watch

Monday, No. 8 Acton-Boxborough at No. 9 Lexington, 5:30 p.m. — Two conference leaders and terrific programs clash for the first time this season. The Minutemen took the decision last year 3-1.

Tuesday, No. 1 Needham at No. 6 Newton North, 4:30 p.m. — Newton North is the next ranked team to take on Dave Powell’s squad, which rarely drops a set.

Tuesday, Methuen at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m. — Two teams that have gone to five sets twice already and sit at or close to .500 in the standings will clash.

Wednesday, No. 10 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at No. 5 O’Bryant, 4 p.m. — Two of the best and deepest teams meet for an exciting test.

Wednesday, No. 1 Needham at No. 17 St. John’s Prep, 5 p.m. —– The Eagles will be looking to prove their mettle after a five-set loss to St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

Correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this story.