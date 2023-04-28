Will Levis’s NFL Draft plummet ended with the second pick of the second round when the Titans traded up for the Kentucky quarterback

Levis didn’t stick around to hear his name called. After the Kentucky quarterback slipped out of the first round, he decided not to return to Union Station for Day 2.

After the Kentucky quarterback, who lived in North Attleborough as a child, slipped out of the first round of the NFL Draft, he didn’t have to wait long on Day 2 Friday, going with the second pick of the night, 33rd overall, to the Tennessee Titans, who traded up with the Arizona Cardinals. The Titans gave up the 41st and 72nd picks in this year’s draft, and a third-rounder in 2024, in exchange for the 33rd and 81st picks.

Levis entered Thursday night as a surefire first-round pick, and there was even Reddit-fueled speculation earlier in the week that the Carolina Panthers would take him No. 1. Levis’s draft stock was such a certain bet that he traveled to Kansas City, Mo., for what he assumed would be a brief stay in the draft’s green room.

“If I get invited, and if I know I’ll be a pretty high pick, I’ll definitely go,” Levis said last month at Kentucky’s pro day. “I’m looking forward to going, but I don’t want to go if I could be a second-round pick. You don’t want to have the camera on you all day.”

Well, Levis wasn’t picked in the first round even though some mock drafts had him going as high as No. 2 to the Houston Texans (who instead took Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud after Carolina selected Alabama’s Bryce Young). By one count, Levis was shown 37 times by ESPN’s television cameras, 29 more than any other player, and each appearance further cemented his status as this year’s Green Room Guy Who Doesn’t Get Drafted.

Levis’s decline can be attributed to several reasons. After the Panthers selected Young, the Texans chose Stroud and the Indianapolis Colts took Florida’s Anthony Richardson at No. 4, there weren’t all that many quarterback-needy teams left. The Seattle Seahawks had two first-round picks and were assumed to be in the market for a quarterback to eventually replace Geno Smith, but they took cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. (Seattle has the sixth pick of the second round, however.)

There also were injury concerns. ESPN reported late Thursday night that at least one team considered the toe injury that caused Levis to miss two games in 2022 to be “problematic,” and another thought he would eventually need surgery on it.

And finally, there’s the simple fact that Levis’s floor might be lower than his ceiling is high, at least when it comes to taking him in the first round. Levis’s size — 6 feet 4 inches, 229 pounds — and his big arm are ideal for an NFL quarterback, but his college statistics were underwhelming. And while the same can be said for the similarly sized Josh Allen, who has blossomed into one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks despite pedestrian college numbers, it might be hard for lightning to strike twice, particularly because of Levis’s inaccuracy on deep balls and his inability to scramble away from pressure.

Steelers keep it in the family

Joey Porter Jr. was drafted by the franchise his dad played and coached for for over a decade. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Joey Porter Jr. is going home to Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the Penn State cornerback and Pittsburgh native with the first pick in the second round.

Porter, the son of former Steelers linebacker and assistant coach Joey Porter Sr., played high school football in Pittsburgh’s northern suburbs before spending four seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Porter joins a cornerback group in need of an influx of youth and talent. The team signed veteran Patrick Peterson during the offseason but lost Cam Sutton to Detroit in free agency.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound Porter gives the Steelers a cornerback with size and the skills necessary to play in a defense that thrives on blitzing, frequently forcing the defensive backs to play man to man.

The elder Porter spent eight seasons in Pittsburgh as a player from 1999-2006, winning a Super Bowl and making the Pro Bowl three times. He returned for a stint as an assistant on Mike Tomlin’s staff from 2014-19.

UVA players honored

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott speaks at a memorial service in Charlottesville, Va., on Nov. 19, 2022, honoring three UVA football players who were shot on a bus. Mike Kropf/Associated Press

Three University of Virginia football players killed in a November shooting on campus were honored Thursday by the NFL shortly before the first round of the draft began.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were ceremonially drafted with “the first picks” of the event, commissioner Roger Goodell told thousands in attendance in Kansas City, Mo. Goodell added that the three were being welcomed to “the NFL family.”

Two Virginia alumni, NFL Network reporter Melissa Stark and former standout offensive lineman D’Brickashaw Ferguson, spoke about Chandler, Davis and Perry. Goodell then presented jerseys for the slain Cavaliers, each with the number 23, to family members of the players assembled onstage. Chandler’s name adorned a Jaguars jersey, Davis’s was on a Ravens jersey, and Perry’s was on a Dolphins jersey.

Chandler, Davis and Perry were shot to death when they and other Virginia students were on a bus returning from a class trip to Washington to see a play. Two other people were wounded, including Cavaliers football player Mike Hollins, who was able to participate this month in Virginia’s spring game.

Bernard calls it a career

Running back Giovani Bernard rushed for more than 3,700 yards in 10 seasons. Danny Karnik/Associated Press

After a decade as an NFL running back, Giovani Bernard announced his retirement on Twitter.

“I came into this league grateful,” Bernard wrote. “And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships and memories that have all shaped me during this time.”

Bernard, 31, spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after eight seasons in Cincinnati. The Bengals selected the North Carolina product in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Bernard is eighth on Cincinnati’s all-time rushing list and 10th in team history for receptions, the most by a running back. He finished his career with 3,783 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. He added 367 catches for 2,989 yards and 14 touchdowns.



