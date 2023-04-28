BC’s Zay Flowers made history, and now he gets to catch passes from Lamar Jackson

“I’m proud of the patience,” Flowers told ESPN’s Suzy Kolber. “Fought through everything, no matter what it was, adversity. I had my family, I had my friends, I had everybody by my side.”

The Baltimore Ravens selected Flowers – a 5-foot-9, 182-pound energizer from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – with the 22nd pick.

Zay Flowers made history Thursday night, becoming the first Boston College wide receiver taken in the opening round of the NFL Draft.

He’ll team up with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, who agreed to terms on a five-year, $260 million contract earlier in the day.

Flowers’ eyes lit up at the prospect of playing with such a talented quarterback.

“Tell him let’s do it,” he said with a grin. “We about to work. Let’s get to it.”

Jackson tweeted, “I’m smelling More good news dropping soon” just before the pick, then: “Well it happened,” with a crying/laughing emoji.

Flowers joins a crowded and talented receiving room, with Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., and Devin Duvernay, plus tight end Mark Andrews, but should have a prime opportunity to carve out a key role.

Flowers finished his BC career first all-time in receptions (200), receiving yards (3,056), and receiving touchdowns (29). This past season, he set a program record with 12 TD catches and tied the record with 78 receptions.

A three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, he earned first-team honors in 2020 and 2022, plus third-team recognition in 2021.

He’s the first skill position player from BC to go in the first round since quarterback Matt Ryan went to the Atlanta Falcons in 2008 and the first Eagles receiver drafted since Kelvin Martin in 1987.

Flowers turned down offers to attend other schools – with six-figure Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities – electing to stay at Boston College last season and finish his communications degree.

“I think it was hard for him, because what young kid and what family doesn’t need that money?” Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said. “But Zay wanted to remain loyal to his teammates. He wanted to finish this thing.”

Flowers is one of 14 siblings, and he values family more than anything. He sported a jacket with faces of his family members on the inside and a necklace to honor his late mother, Jackie Walden.

Walden died in 2005, before she got the chance to watch Flowers play football. Though she’s been gone most of his life, she’s still an integral part of the man he’s become.

“She’s the reason I’m still doing this,” Flowers said. “She put me in this. It started with my mom, and my dad continued it. It means everything. That’s why I’m sure she was with me tonight.”

His brother, Martin, whom he proudly admits was the best athlete in the family, died in 2017. The losses they’ve all endured have brought him even closer to his family.

Flowers was once a three-star recruit who didn’t receive a steady stream of offers until his junior year of high school. He chose BC and blossomed into a standout, and his stock skyrocketed this year.

He’s become a favorite of NFL analysts in recent months, drawing praise for his speed, agility, and versatility, among other traits.

Said Louis Riddick: “He’s just one of these guys that is a matchup nightmare.”

***

Will Levis, who was born at Newton-Wellesley Hospital and spent the first six years of his life in North Attleborough before moving to Madison, Conn., didn’t hear his name called Thursday in a surprising twist.

Levis, who started his college career at Penn State and finished at Kentucky, threw 43 touchdown passes and totaled more than 5,000 passing yards in two years with the Wildcats.

Earlier this week, he was the favorite to go No. 2 overall. His stock fell in the days leading up to the Draft, but essentially no one predicted that he wouldn’t go anywhere in the first round.

ESPN’s model said there was less than a 0.1 percent chance he’d still be available at this point.

Levis plays with his late grandfather, David Kelley, who died in 2020 after a battle of Alzheimer’s disease, in mind. He has a tattoo in his honor on his right biceps that reads “2nd Chronicles 15:7″ and reminds him to keep pursuing his dreams.

“He ended pretty much every single conversation I had with him with, ‘Never give up,’” Levis said. “That became my mantra.”

Levis has always viewed himself as an underdog, coming from New England, and this will give him even more incentive to prove he belongs.