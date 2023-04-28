British military says ship comes under attack off Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A ship came under attack Friday off the coast of Yemen in unclear circumstances, a British military organization said.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which provides support to ships across the Mideast, said the attack happened off Nishtun, Yemen, in the country's far east near the border with Oman.

It said shots had been fired at the unidentified vessel, with three boats chasing after it.