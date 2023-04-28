Cease-fire is extended in Sudan, but bombardments and gunfire ensue

The convoy was being tracked by armed American drones that hovered high overhead, watching for threats. The United Nations and many nations have also evacuated their citizens overland, after receiving security assurances from the warring sides.

A convoy of buses carrying about 300 Americans left the war-torn capital on Friday, starting a 525-mile journey to the Red Sea that was the United States’ first organized effort to evacuate its citizens from the country.

Civilians continued to flee renewed clashes in Sudan on Friday as a three-day extension of an already-tenuous truce got off to a fitful start, and foreign countries ramped up evacuations after warning of an escalation of violence in the coming days.

Gunfire and loud explosions rocked at least two neighborhoods in the capital, Khartoum, residents said, as the battle between Sudan’s army, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Lieutenant General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, entered its 14th day.

Clashes also continued in the western region of Darfur, aid workers said, even as the African Union, the United Nations, and countries including the United States welcomed the decision to extend a fragile cease-fire for an additional 72 hours.

Taking advantage of the shaky truce, the United Kingdom late Thursday evening also ordered its remaining citizens to immediately travel to the Wadi Saeedna airfield near Khartoum for evacuation.

About 900 British nationals had been evacuated so far on eight different flights as of Thursday afternoon. But after the truce extension ends at midnight this coming Sunday, “violence could escalate,” the Foreign Office warned in a statement.

“We cannot guarantee how many further flights will depart,” the statement said, adding, “Flights may stop at very short notice.”

Turkey also continued removing its nationals who were stuck in Sudan. But in a sign of the rapidly deteriorating situation, one of its evacuation flights was shot at Friday morning.

The plane landed safely, and no one was injured, Turkey’s Ministry of Defense said in a post on Twitter. Sudan’s army was quick to blame the Rapid Support Forces for the attack, saying the shooting was a “failed attempt” to “obstruct evacuation efforts” — an allegation the RSF denied.

But even as other foreign nations sent planes to evacuate their nationals, the United States had still not done so. The White House on Thursday urged American citizens to leave within the next 48 hours.

“We are working continuously to create options for American citizens to leave Sudan promptly because the situation could deteriorate at any moment,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary.

Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said late Tuesday that there was a “relatively small” number of Americans who wanted to leave the country and that American officials were identifying any available seats on international flights that would help those citizens leave the country.

Fewer than 5,000 US citizens have contacted the State Department about the deteriorating security situation in Sudan, and only a small number have said they want to leave the country, spokesman Vedant Patel said on Friday, offering one of the first tallies of Americans stranded by the outbreak of violence.

The number of people who have signed up for alerts from the US government and to communicate with diplomats about potential evacuation from Khartoum and other places is far below the 16,000 citizens that were initially reported to be in the East African nation.

The US was helping secure land routes, he said, and had positioned naval ships off the coast of Sudan along the Red Sea to evacuate those fleeing the violence.

The clashes, which began April 15, have killed at least 512 people and wounded close to 4,200 others, according to the World Health Organization. Children, health workers, and humanitarian operatives have been killed in the conflict, with observers saying the death toll is likely much higher than currently being reported.

The conflict has also decimated the country’s nascent health sector. In Khartoum, where the violence has been the most intense, more than 60 percent of health facilities are closed, the WHO said, and only 16 percent are operating as normal. The UN agency also believes that many more lives will be lost because of outbreaks of diseases, lack of food and water, and access to vaccination.

Thousands of people continue to flee the country, getting on buses, taxis, and private cars toward smaller towns and neighboring countries. Some 20,000 refugees have already crossed over to Chad, the UN said, while 16,000 others have arrived in neighboring Egypt, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

With the security and power vacuum in Khartoum, the UN said that violence was escalating in Darfur, a region plagued by two decades of genocidal violence. Over the past few days, the UN has reported renewed intercommunal clashes, the looting of aid agencies, and the burning of homes and markets, particularly in El Geneina town in West Darfur.

The region was already experiencing the resurgence of violent attacks by Arab gunmen against ethnic African communities, leading to widespread hardship and displacement.

“The suffering is getting from bad to worse,” said Adam Regal, a spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, an aid agency.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.