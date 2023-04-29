Photos: See who attended the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

Celebrities, journalists, and politicians contributed to guest list for the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night.

About 2,600 attendees were anticipated to come out to the annual event, where comedian Roy Wood Jr. is hosting. President Biden and Vice President Harris were also expected to be in attendance, along with actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and singer John Legend with his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.