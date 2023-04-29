fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: See who attended the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated April 29, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Angelica Ross attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.Paul Morigi/Getty

Celebrities, journalists, and politicians contributed to guest list for the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night.

About 2,600 attendees were anticipated to come out to the annual event, where comedian Roy Wood Jr. is hosting. President Biden and Vice President Harris were also expected to be in attendance, along with actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and singer John Legend with his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

Here are photos from the event.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell.Paul Morigi/Getty
Ke Huy Quan and Echo Quan.Paul Morigi/Getty
Karen Jean-Pierre.Paul Morigi/Getty
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas.Paul Morigi/Getty
Kristen Welker.Paul Morigi/Getty
Wolf Blitzer.Paul Morigi/Getty
Kristen Ruffini.Paul Morigi/Getty
Karen Travers.Paul Morigi/Getty

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.