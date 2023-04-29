Austin has a wide range of interests

Eleven-year-old Austin loves sports. He is an easy-going child who has many interests and loves exploring new opportunities. He enjoys going to the park, the beach, and the movies. Austin also like going to the arcade and playing with Legos and video games. He enjoys helping to cook, ride bikes, and rollerblade, as well as working on crafts and music.
Austin does well in school and enjoys going to school. He has developed some great attachments at his school and he regularly comes home with a gold star for being the star student of the day.! Austin enjoys practicing and maintaining things that he has learned in school such as reading and engaging in math workbooks or spelling workbooks
Can I adopt?
If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.
The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.
To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org . Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.