Austin has a wide range of interests

Austin is an easy-going child who has many interests. handout

Eleven-year-old Austin loves sports. He is an easy-going child who has many interests and loves exploring new opportunities. He enjoys going to the park, the beach, and the movies. Austin also like going to the arcade and playing with Legos and video games. He enjoys helping to cook, ride bikes, and rollerblade, as well as working on crafts and music.

Austin does well in school and enjoys going to school. He has developed some great attachments at his school and he regularly comes home with a gold star for being the star student of the day.! Austin enjoys practicing and maintaining things that he has learned in school such as reading and engaging in math workbooks or spelling workbooks