Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A horned grebe at the Stockbridge Bowl, a black scoter in Pittsfield, a blackburnian warbler at Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in Pittsfield, a warbling vireo in Sheffield, newly arrived yellow warblers at multiple localities, and 37 evening grosbeaks at a feeder on Windsor Bush Road in Plainfield.

A sampling of new migrants that arrived last week included chimney swifts, yellow warblers, Louisiana waterthrushes, ovenbirds, wood thrushes, warbling vireos, Baltimore orioles and orchard orioles. Notably unusual species included single Franklin’s gulls in Dighton and at the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, single yellow-throated warblers in South Wellfleet and Sunderland, white-faced ibis in Newbury, a Kentucky warbler in Hingham, and summer tanager in Plymouth.

Advertisement

Bristol County: A Franklin’s gull in the fields of the Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton, 14 common terns and an orchard oriole in Dartmouth, a white-eyed vireo at Round Hill Beach in Dartmouth, nine Harlequin ducks and 14 willets at Gooseberry Island in Westport, a seaside sparrow at the Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary, single Louisiana waterthrushes in Dighton and Westport, 12 American pipits in Rehoboth, and three clapper rails in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: A yellow-throated warbler at the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary in South Wellfleet, a hooded warbler at Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary in Cummaquid, a tricolored heron at Fort Hill in Eastham, a little blue heron at West Dennis Beach, a glaucous gull at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville, orchard orioles in Eastham and Provincetown, a black vulture at the Bourne landfill, and a thick-billed murre at Race Point Beach in Provincetown.

Essex County: A white-faced ibis among a small flock of glossy ibises in the salt pans on Route 1A in Newbury, a cattle egret near Marmion Way in Rockport, a flock of glossy ibises in Ipswich, a Sandhill crane at Plum Island, a Pacific loon, a Manx shearwater, two Caspian terns, four common murres, and a female king eider at Andrews Point in Rockport, and a hybrid white-faced ibis.

Advertisement

Franklin County: A yellow-throated warbler near Cranberry Pond in Sunderland and four white-crowned sparrows elsewhere in Sunderland, a snowy egret and eight surf scoters at the Barton Cove campground in Gill, and a veery and an indigo bunting in Shutesbury.

Hampden County: A least bittern and a yellow-throated vireo on the Grand Trunk Trail off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield and a snowy egret and three solitary sandpipers at the Longmeadow flats.

Hampshire County: A least bittern in Amherst along the Norwottuck Rail Trail, a black-crowned night-heron at Paradise Pond by Smith College in Northampton, an American bittern in the marsh on Flat Iron Road in Cummington, and seven Sandhill cranes in Worthington.

Martha’s Vineyard: Single common ravens at Lake Tashmoo and Edgartown, 10 black skimmers in Edgartown, a harlequin duck in Aquinnah, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher and a Northern parula in the vicinity of the Sheriff’s Meadow Sanctuary pond.

Middlesex County: Late American tree sparrows in the Concord area of the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge and at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, where a yellow warbler and a wood thrush were also tallied. Orchard orioles were seen at French’s Meadow in Concord and the Newton Cemetery and Arboretum, an orange-crowned warbler and a fox sparrow at the Horn Pond Conservation Area in Woburn, a worm-eating warbler on Pond Street in Hopkinton, and a Sandhill crane in the fields on School Street in Acton.

Advertisement

Nantucket: A cattle egret at the Milestone cranberry bog and four Northern shovelers at Great Point beach.

Norfolk County: Two black vultures in Sharon, single Louisiana waterthrushes in Norfolk, Millis, Lowell Woods in Westwood, Noanet Woodlands in Dover, and the Blue Hills Reservation, two piping plovers at Wollaston Beach, a pied-billed grebe at a Cohasset Golf Club pond, two blue-winged teal in the Squantum marshes and two more near the Medfield State Hospital.

Plymouth County: A Kentucky warbler at Cranberry Pond in Hingham, a summer tanager in the vicinity of Barbara’s Way in Plymouth, a white-eyed vireo at the Shifting Lots Preserve on Ellisville Harbor, 50 common terns in Marion, two Caspian terns at the Atwood Reservoir Wildlife Management Area in Carver, a white ibis, 10 glossy ibis, two little blue herons, five Sandhill cranes, an orchard oriole at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, a continuing clay-colored sparrow at the Town Brook Trail in Plympton, and a harlequin duck in North Scituate.

Suffolk County: A redhead and nine common mergansers at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, an Iceland gull at Revere Beach, and single Louisiana waterthrushes at Stony Brook Reservation and the Roslindale urban wild, located to the east of the Arnold Arboretum.

Worcester County: A Franklin’s gull, 10 lesser black-backed gulls, 10 Bonaparte’s gulls, an Iceland gull, and a red-throated loon at gate 40 of the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, lingering American tree sparrows in Harvard and Paxton, three continuing trumpeter swans at the Riverdale mill in Northbridge, a glossy ibis at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area, and a snowy egret at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.