Essex D.A.: Man dies while in Lawrence police custody

Marte-Martinez, of 45 Fern St., Lawrence, had been placed in the cell at 1:15 a.m. following his arrest earlier in the evening, the statement said.

Christian Marte-Martinez was found unresponsive inside a holding cell at police headquarters around 5 a.m., according to the statement from Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Michael McCarthy, head of the Lawrence Police Department.

A 25-year-old man died while he was in Lawrence police custody early Saturday morning, authorities said in a brief statement.

After Marte-Martinez was found unresponsive in the cell, police “began CPR and other life-saving measures” and transported him to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

Authorities did not release further details, including the circumstances that led to Marte-Martinez being placed into police custody or the charges against him.

His death is being investigated by State Police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office, as well as Lawrence police detectives, the statement said.

A woman who answered a phone number listed for a family member of Marte-Martinez said relatives were still trying to learn more about what happened.

“We don’t have anything to say, because we don’t have any information about it,” said the woman, who declined to give her name.

Lawrence Police Detective Thomas M. Cuddy referred questions to the Essex district attorney’s office.

A district attorney’s office spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions Saturday afternoon.

