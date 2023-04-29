Man charged with murder in roommate’s death at Rhode Island nursing home

Robert Hill, 76, is accused of killing 81-year-old John Sullivan inside Crestwood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Warren, R.I., late Thursday, according to the Warren Police Department and the Rhode Island attorney general’s office.

A resident of a Rhode Island nursing home was charged with murder for allegedly suffocating his elderly roommate late Thursday night, according to officials and a media report.

Hill was charged with murder in the first degree and was arraigned in district court in Providence on Friday where he was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation, according to court records. His next court date is May 8.

Police in Warren were called to the nursing facility shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a “sudden death of a male patient,” the Warren Police Department said in a statement.

Employees at the facility told police that a nurse went to check on Hill and Sullivan, who were roommates, but Hill refused to let her inside, according to WPRI, citing court documents. The nurse eventually got into the room and found Sullivan dead from suffocation with pillow stuffing in his mouth, according to the station.

Hill was taken out of the room and allegedly told employees that Sullivan “tried to kill me first. He’s been trying to kill me for five, 10 years,” according to WPRI.

A person who answered the phone at Crestwood Nursing and Rehabilitation hung up when a Globe reporter called seeking comment on Saturday.

Warren police declined to release further information Saturday, citing an ongoing investigation into Sullivan’s death.