Marblehead man killed in collision with truck during gravel bike race in Vermont

A Marblehead man competing in a Vermont bicycle race was killed after colliding with a pickup truck on the race course Saturday morning, according to Vermont State Police and race organizers.

Richard Wanstall, 54, was participating in a Rasputitsa gravel bike race in Burke, Vt., when he crashed into a 2007 Dodge truck near the intersection of Brook Road and Carter Road, officials said. Wanstall was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Vermont State Police said in a statement.

State Police were alerted to the crash at about 9:20 a.m., the statement said. Investigators believe Wanstall was heading south on Brook Road and crossed onto the northbound side of the road before colliding with the pickup truck, the statement said.