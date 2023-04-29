Marblehead man killed in collision with truck during gravel bike race in Vermont

A Marblehead man competing in a Vermont bicycle race was killed after colliding with a pickup truck on the race course Saturday morning, according to Vermont State Police and race organizers.
Richard Wanstall, 54, was participating in a Rasputitsa gravel bike race in Burke, Vt., when he crashed into a 2007 Dodge truck near the intersection of Brook Road and Carter Road, officials said. Wanstall was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Vermont State Police said in a statement.
State Police were alerted to the crash at about 9:20 a.m., the statement said. Investigators believe Wanstall was heading south on Brook Road and crossed onto the northbound side of the road before colliding with the pickup truck, the statement said.
The driver was identified as Alex Goss ,27, of East Haven, Vt., who came to a stop on the northbound shoulder of the road after the crash, the statement said.
“At this time, neither speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors in the collision,” State Police said.
Rasputitsa Dirt, which runs 40k, 70k, and 100k dirt road bicycle races in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom each year, announced the fatal crash in a statement on Facebook Saturday night.
“We are deeply saddened by the news that one of our community members died today, after colliding with a vehicle while on course,” the organization said. “We do not have any information at this time other than what the State Police have publicly released so far, but we will reach out to our community with updates as we learn more.”
The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.
