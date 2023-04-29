N.H. Dept. of Corrections reports ‘untimely death’ of patient in Secure Psychiatric Unit in Concord

Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the “untimely death” of a patient in the Secure Psychiatric Unit of the state prison in Concord, N.H., officials said Saturday.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections reported the death in a news release Saturday night but did not identify the patient or provide the date of their death.

The department said the death is under investigation and it has sought the assistance of New Hampshire State Police. A spokesperson for the State Police said they had no information to add Saturday night.