Police seeking identity of newborn girl found dead at Rochester recycling facility.

Authorities on Saturday asked the public for help identifying the body of a newborn girl whose remains were found earlier this week at a regional recycling facility in Rochester.

Investigators believe the newborn’s mother may be a resident of Martha’s Vineyard, or may have connections to the island, or may have recently visited the island, State Police said in a statement.

Workers at the recycling facility in Rochester found the remains on Thursday, the statement said. The body was among trash that investigators believe was originally collected on Martha’s Vineyard, the statement said, and later shipped to the facility in Rochester for disposal.