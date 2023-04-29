Satancon targeted by demonstrators including Patriot Front members

Counter demonstrators bearing signs denouncing Satan gathered outside the hotel Saturday morning. At about 1 p.m., the protest grew to include members of the white nationalist organization Patriot Front, dressed in khaki pants, blue shirts, baseball caps, and gaiters that hid their faces.

The demonstrations unfolded outside the Boston Marriott Copley Place, where The Satanic Temple in Salem is hosting a three-day gathering called Satancon.

A convention in Copley Square organized by a satanic temple was targeted Saturday by demonstrators across the ideological spectrum, bringing Christians, members of a white nationalist organization, and antifacist activists into Boston to protest.

Patriot Front members carried flags bearing the organization’s emblem and displayed a banner on the sidewalk facing the hotel, according to photographs posted on social media. Their travels to and from Copley Square were documented by social media users, who posted photographs and videos of Patriot Front members traveling on the Green Line, beginning at about 12:15 p.m. in Brookline.

The group’s presence in Copley Square prompted counterdemonstrators to mobilize. Video livestreamed on Twitch showed counterdemonstrators directing chants of, “Nazis, go home,” at Patriot Front members.

The group of Patriot Front members exited Copley Square at about 1:16 p.m. and headed back onto the MBTA’s Green Line.

Last year, Patriot Front caught law enforcement in Boston off guard when it marched through the city’s downtown on July 2.

During that march, members of the group carrying carrying large metal shields surrounded a Black man near Back Bay Station. The man, Charles Murrell, said he was assaulted and reported the confrontation to police.

Patriot Front’s leader, Thomas Rousseau, was in Boston for the July 2, 2022 march.

The group was born in the aftermath of the violent 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., where hundreds of torch-carrying white men chanted, “Jews will not replace us” and counterdemonstrator Heather Heyer was run down and killed.

Rousseau, then a member of the neo-Nazi group Vanguard America, led marchers during the rally, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, and was also photographed with James Alex Fields Jr., the man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Heyer.

But disputes among Vanguard America’s leadership ultimately led Rousseau to start Patriot Front, said the SPLC, and today, its members crisscross the country carrying Patriot Front’s white supremacist message.





