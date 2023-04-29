Five people were killed in Texas after residents asked neighbor to stop shooting his gun, sheriff says

Ten people were in the home during the shooting. Three women, a man and an 8-year-old boy were killed, Capers said.

Authorities charged Francisco Oropeza, 39, with five counts of murder and were searching for him Saturday morning, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told The Washington Post.

A man using an AR-15-style weapon shot and killed five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old, at a Cleveland, Tex., home Friday night before a manhunt, the local sheriff said.

The suspect was the victims' neighbor and went to their home Friday night after they asked him to stop shooting an AR-15-style rifle in his front yard because of the noise, Capers said.

Oropeza frequently shot the rifle in his yard, Capers said, and allegedly became angry when the neighbors said their baby was trying to sleep around or after 11 p.m. Authorities saw video footage of Oropeza walking up to the victims' front door before going inside.

"The neighbors walked over and said … 'Hey man, can you not do that, we've got an infant in here trying to sleep' or whatever," Capers said. "They went back in their house and then we have a video of him walking up their driveway with his AR-15."

Law enforcement officers responded to the Cleveland home after a report of "harassment" about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Capers told reporters early Saturday morning.

The adults were declared dead at the scene, and the 8-year-old died at a hospital, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office. The people in the house were family members, Capers said.

Three children survived the shooting. Two of the women who were killed were found lying on top of the young children in a bedroom, "trying to protect them," Capers told The Post by phone from the scene.

"It's horrific," Capers said. "No one should ever have to look at this scene, the blood, the trauma that went on in that house."

The children were taken to a hospital and were not injured, Capers said.

Cleveland is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Houston. All of the victims were from Honduras and the suspect was from Mexico, Capers said.

The victims had moved to Cleveland from Harris County, where Houston is located. They lived in a "regular country neighborhood" known as Trails End, Capers said, estimating that their house was between 1,500 and 1,800 square feet.

The shooter fled after the killings but was believed to be about 2 miles away from the home Saturday morning, Capers said. Authorities issued a warrant for Oropeza's arrest Saturday, the news release said.

"We're searching for him," Capers told KHOU. "We don't believe him to be in the area."

This was the year's 19th U.S. shooting to kill at least four people, not including the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks U.S. shootings.

The killings add to a growing list of recent shootings carried out by armed Americans who have shot people in response to what should have been normal, everyday interactions.

This month, an Illinois man was fatally shot by a neighbor angry about his leaf blower; a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed by a New York homeowner after accidentally pulling into the wrong driveway; a Florida 6-year-old and her father were shot by a neighbor after the children's basketball rolled into his yard.

Those violent confrontations followed the April 13 shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who was picking up his siblings and was shot by a White man when he accidentally rang the doorbell of the wrong home.