Justice for Holyoke home victims back on track

And for three years the questions remained: Will anyone pay the price? Will anyone be held accountable for those deaths?

As the pandemic nears its official end — more than three years after it began — it would be easy to put those dark days behind. But that’s not so easy for the families of the dozens of veterans who died needlessly at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in the early stages of the pandemic — victims of an unparalleled level of incompetence and bad decision-making.

The state Supreme Judicial Court Thursday reinstated criminal charges against the home’s former superintendent, Bennett Walsh, and its former medical director, David Clinton. The charges had been dismissed in 2021 by Superior Court Judge Edward McDonough, who found the state’s elder abuse law, which applies to “caretakers,” simply didn’t apply to the two administrators in the case brought by then-Attorney General Maura Healey in September 2020.

Dr. David Clinton, former medical director at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, listens to arguments during a hearing to dismiss criminal charges against him and former superintendent of the Home, Bennett Walsh, in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield, Mass., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Don Treeger/Associated Press

Not so, the high court’s 5-2 decision found, establishing that “caretaker” refers to “an individual who contractually is duty bound, answerable, or accountable for the health, well-being, and safety of an elder,” not necessarily just a direct-care worker or family member.

The SJC also found that because the facts “presented to the grand jury constituted probable cause to believe that the defendants violated the elder neglect statute,” the superior court judge had erred in dismissing the case against the two.

Justice Dalila A. Wendlandt, writing for the court majority, painted a vivid picture of the evidence presented to the grand jury of how two groups of veterans, including some who had tested positive for COVID-19, were merged at the facility:

“Forty-two disabled veterans, five of whom were named in the indictments. . . were crowded into a locked space designed to house at most 25 patients. As one witness told the grand jury, there were ‘bodies on top of bodies.’ ‘[T]ightly packed together and sick,’ and ‘coughing on top of each other,’ the veterans at this state-run facility were left in their ‘johnnies,’ were placed in beds less than two feet apart, and were deprived of adequate hydration and food.”

Several reports and investigations in the intervening years, including one by Inspector General Glenn Cunha, have also noted that Walsh did not have a nursing home background and well before the COVID outbreak proved himself temperamentally unsuited to the job.

Walsh was fired and Clinton resigned early on, after the death toll and the chaos during the early days of the pandemic became well known. The two men have denied wrongdoing; after the charges were filed, a lawyer for Walsh suggested he was being scapegoated, noting that nursing homes across the country had also suffered a wave of deaths early in the COVID crisis when the disease was not well understood.

The state ended up settling a federal class action lawsuit for some $58 million divided among the families of 164 veterans, including 84 residents who lost their lives at the home in the spring of 2020.

A number of governing reforms, passed by the Legislature, are now in place, aimed at ensuring there are qualified leaders at the state’s two soldiers’ homes — the second in Chelsea. The reforms also establish a clear chain of command that includes a new Cabinet-level secretary of Veterans Services position now filled by the able Jon Santiago, an Army veteran, former state representative, and emergency medicine physician.

But for all the reforms, there is still a sense of frustration that those at the heart of the tragedy have never been held accountable — and that the horrors recounted during those grand jury proceedings have never been aired in open court at trial.

The decision “affirms what we already knew,” Attorney General Andrea Campbell said in a statement. “The leaders and managers of facilities like the Soldiers’ Home share responsibility for the health and safety of their residents.” It also allows her office, she added, “to focus once again on securing accountability for the tragic and preventable deaths” at Holyoke.

“Of course, sometimes bad things happen for no discernable reason, and no one is to blame,” Wendlandt wrote in the court’s decision. “At any subsequent trial, prosecutors will need to prove their case. We conclude only that they will have the opportunity to do so.”

That’s all anyone can ask for. The families of those who grieve the loss of their loved ones deserve that much.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.