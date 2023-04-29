2024 shaping up to be a race between a guy in his 80s and a guy in his 70s (and their running mates)

He could also cite elder athletes, such as the 80-year-old who climbed Mount Everest ; elder public figures; or the new class of centenarians (there are more people age 100 and over than ever before). Plus, in many cultures we honor the elderly. The Biden campaign should remind America of this.

Enough about Joe Biden’s age ( “The reasons to look beyond Joe Biden’s age,” Editorial, April 26). It is terrific to have an adult in the room instead of a toddler. President Biden should embrace the age issue head-on. Has he not heard that “80 is the new 60” ? That should run in every campaign ad.

Julie A. Werner-Simon

Santa Monica, Calif.





The key question is the performance of the government

The next presidential election is less about President Biden’s age than it is about keeping the right government in place (“The reasons to look beyond Joe Biden’s age,” Editorial; “Biden offers America a choice he doubts we can refuse,” Opinion, April 26). But there are questions worth asking: If Biden is reelected, should he step down early in his second term? Why must he serve a complete second term? This is one of the purposes of a vice president. The delegates at the Constitutional Convention of 1787 clearly saw the need for a competent backup. The issue then is the vice president. If Biden is reelected, there’s a good chance that Vice President Harris will finish the term. If that happens, we will get an opportunity to see how she does in the Oval Office. Would she do? Or must she be replaced on the ticket?

Still, the main question in 2024 is: Do we want to get rid of or retain the services of the current administration? I think they should finish the job and continue with our approval.

Derry Ledoux

Quincy





Don’t overlook president’s far-reaching climate bill

I’m surprised that the Globe left President Biden’s most important success out of its editorial about the launch of his reelection campaign: signing the Inflation Reduction Act, the most far-reaching climate bill in the history of the United States. Since climate change is the greatest threat to life on this planet, the passage of this bill is a momentous accomplishment, especially given such a narrow margin in Congress.

Biden’s accomplishments would be amazing for a person of any age.

Lee Farris

Cambridge





If our country were a board of directors, we’d show this CEO the door

I’m on the doorstep of becoming an octogenarian and in good physical and cognitive health, following a successful business career running several companies. However, now I have enough difficulty running my own life, let alone the largest enterprise in the world. I doubt there are many my age who would claim otherwise, other than Joe Biden, of course.

Companies have boards of directors who oversee management and ensure that those running the company are capable, trustworthy, and effective. We, the voters, are really the board of our country in the sense that we use our vote to do the same things that a corporate board does. I believe the vast majority of voters would agree that having a CEO over 80 makes little sense, but the Constitution allows it. Even the average age of Fortune 500 CEOs is 57, and all but a handful are under 70. The oldest is Warren Buffett, whose little company in Omaha is significantly less complex than the US government.

It’s not too late. We, the “board,” need to set some guidelines on who runs the nation’s business.

David Mahoney

Westford





Why not DeSantis?

Just as with the beginning of the Trump era, when the eventual 45th president launched his 2016 campaign, the media are now bashing Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, an intelligent, articulate American patriot who could possibly guide our country back to a normal place if he were our president. Instead, many in the media are pushing for a second-term president about whom many are raising questions of cognitive decline.

Our country is falling apart in front of our eyes, and this administration is doing nothing for the American people. We need to end the corruption in our government and come together as Americans who want our country back.

Susan Fiorello

Lynnfield





A lively debate is waged online

The editorial “The reasons to look beyond Joe Biden’s age” generated more than 240 comments on BostonGlobe.com. Following is an edited sample:





A braver stance would’ve been: For the sake of America, find someone else. (WashingtonMD)





As usual, The BG is in perfect step with the mind-set of the clear majority of its readers. And out of step with everyone else. The nation does not want Biden. Or Trump, for that matter. (Topspin1a)





Interesting that The Wall Street Journal came out with a different reality-based conclusion. It said he should NOT run! (Nacho02048)





Biden has done a lot. Trump is only about four years younger. While we need [a younger president], it won’t happen this time around. (newsyoucanuse)

Best thing for the country would be Trump disappearing from the stage. Lacking that … who is “guiding” Biden’s words and actions? Jill? Departing Susan Rice? Vice President Harris? LOL. Someone else? The voting public deserves an answer. (happyinthemiddle)





Smart voters (there’s an oxymoron for you) would be wise to base their decision on how the VP candidates perform during their debates, because odds are that neither Biden nor Trump will serve out their full term, for one reason or another. (AccountabilitySeeker)





Even this reelection campaign announcement was not made with Biden live at a podium. It was done by video, on a Tuesday morning. And the video featured Biden mostly in voice-over. I’m not sure he can make it through another campaign, never mind execute his office. (Working Wizard)





If it’s a Biden-Trump rematch, it’s a sign of how the two-party system is utterly failing the American public. We’ll have a Democrat who couldn’t be any less exciting and a Republican who couldn’t be any more divisive and ethically bankrupt. (JohnIpswich)





If it’s a battle of octogenarians (Trump would be in his 80s by the end of a second term), I will take the one who has NOT incited a deadly insurrection to install himself as dictator and who has NOT explicitly called for the United States Constitution — all of it — to be abolished. (IronMask)

I won’t vote for a Republican, but Joe Biden is too old to be running for reelection. There should be an age limit for presidential candidates. (ChodaB)





I’m happy to have voted for Biden, though he was my third choice in the primary. And yes, if it’s Trump vs. Anybody, I will vote for the Anybody. But it’s entirely fair and reasonable to question Biden’s age and wish he wouldn’t run again. And VP Harris has not met the challenge of appearing presidential. I’ll vote for the Dem if they nominate Trump or a far-right candidate. But if they nominate a more moderate Republican, I will strongly consider voting for them. (sigma978)





There are no “moderate Republicans” anymore. Even conservatives with principles have been chased from the GOP. (DKimmel)