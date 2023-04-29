The Patriots took center Jake Andrews — no relation — to start the fourth round. Follow along live.

Will any of them be used on a wideout or other offensive weapons for Mac Jones ? We’ll find out. Stick with us, as we’ll update this story in real time as the Patriots make their selections.

The Patriots enter Day 3 of the NFL Draft with nine picks, including four in the fourth round.

What to know about the Patriots’ draft so far

New England Patriots Day 3 picks

Round 4: No. 107

Jake Andrews, Troy, Center

The Patriots went offensive line with their first selection of the fourth round, potentially taking a backup for longtime center David Andrews with a Troy product who bears his last name.

Alabama native Jake Andrews began his career with the Trojans as a reserve lineman and blocking tight end, before moving inside as a senior to play center where he was an all-conference first teamer in the Sun Belt.

Round 4: No. 112

Chad Ryland, Maryland, Kicker

Bill Belichick must have really wanted some competition for Nick Folk at kicker, as the Patriots traded up from 117 to 112 to select Maryland’s Chad Ryland.

Ryland hit more than 80 percent of his attempts for the Terrapins over three seasons, and is the second kicker off the board.

Round 4: No. 120

Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan, Guard

The Patriots are really looking to shore up their interior offensive line in the fourth round, taking Eastern Michigan’s Sidy Sow with their third pick of the day.

The Canadian mostly operates at left guard, with first-team All-MAC honors at that spot.

