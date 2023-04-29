The Patriots took center Jake Andrews — no relation — to start the fourth round. Follow along live.

The Patriots enter Day 3 of the NFL Draft with nine picks, including four in the fourth round.
Will any of them be used on a wideout or other offensive weapons for Mac Jones? We’ll find out. Stick with us, as we’ll update this story in real time as the Patriots make their selections.
NFL Draft pick tracker | When the Patriots pick | Draft prospect search: See comps, stats, and more | 2023 NFL Draft guide
What to know about the Patriots’ draft so far
- The Patriots took CB Christian Gonzalez on Thursday. Gonzalez comes from a long line of athletes. Here’s what to know about the new Patriot.
- The Patriots selected pass rusher Keion White with the 46th pick on Friday. White, who started his career at Old Dominion before transferring to Georgia Tech, hadn’t had any contact with the Patriots before being drafted. He thinks he’ll fit in well with the culture in Foxborough. Here is more to know about White.
- Marte Mapu, a linebacker/safety out of Sacramento State, was the Patriots’ choice at No. 76. Mapu (6-3, 217 pounds) is a versatile player with extensive special-teams experience. But he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during pre-draft training in February. He’s told teams he should be good to go for training camp. Here’s more to know about him.
- We’ve got Night 2 winners and losers here.
New England Patriots Day 3 picks
Round 4: No. 107
Jake Andrews, Troy, Center
The Patriots went offensive line with their first selection of the fourth round, potentially taking a backup for longtime center David Andrews with a Troy product who bears his last name.
Advertisement
Alabama native Jake Andrews began his career with the Trojans as a reserve lineman and blocking tight end, before moving inside as a senior to play center where he was an all-conference first teamer in the Sun Belt.
Round 4: No. 112
Chad Ryland, Maryland, Kicker
Bill Belichick must have really wanted some competition for Nick Folk at kicker, as the Patriots traded up from 117 to 112 to select Maryland’s Chad Ryland.
Ryland hit more than 80 percent of his attempts for the Terrapins over three seasons, and is the second kicker off the board.
Round 4: No. 120
Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan, Guard
The Patriots are really looking to shore up their interior offensive line in the fourth round, taking Eastern Michigan’s Sidy Sow with their third pick of the day.
The Canadian mostly operates at left guard, with first-team All-MAC honors at that spot.
Round 4: No. 135
Round 6: No. 184
Round 6: No. 187
Round 6: No. 192
Round 6: No. 210
Round 7: No. 245
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.