Alex Verdugo delivers walkoff single in 10th inning, Red Sox edge Guardians after blowing five-run lead

Yet that misstep merely turned into the prelude for a come-from-behind victory in extra innings. With the Sox down, 7-6, in the bottom of the 10th, they plated a pair of runs against Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase for an 8-7 victory, the third walkoff win of the year for Boston.

The bullpen had other ideas. Sox relievers allowed four runs in the seventh, and Kenley Jansen — working through apparent back discomfort — allowed another in the ninth for his first blown save as a member of the Sox.

For most of Saturday afternoon, the Red Sox seemed determined to enjoy a wire-to-wire win over the Guardians that featured little drama at Fenway Park. The team took leads of 3-0 after the first inning and 6-1 after six, suggesting a potential to cruise across the finish line by a Sox team that was undefeated when leading after six innings.

The win came when Alex Verdugo singled through a drawn-in infield, plating Christian Arroyo — who’d tied the game two batters earlier with an RBI knock. The topsy-turvy ending came capped a game that gave no indication of such shenanigans through six.

The Red Sox wasted no time claiming an early advantage against Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Verdugo doubled off the Green Monster on the first pitch of the game and Masataka Yoshida followed with a four-pitch walk.

After a strikeout by Justin Turner, Rafael Devers continued his early-season experiment to see if a baseball can be struck with sufficient force to break the sound barrier. He obliterated a Plesac slider at 114 miles per hour — short of the 770 m.p.h. needed for a sonic boom, but sufficient to send a 411-foot rocket inside the Pesky Pole for his 10th homer of the season and a 3-0 Red Sox lead. Devers is the 10th Red Sox to reach double digits in homers in the team’s first 28 games.

Cleveland narrowed the deficit to 3-1 when Josh Bell led off the second inning with a resounding homer to left-center on a four-seam fastball, the third long ball of the year hit by Bell and allowed by Red Sox starter Brayan Bello.

But Bello — called up Friday to reclaim a rotation spot when Garrett Whitlock landed on the injured list — responded with a dazzling reminder of the considerable potential that became evident at the end of 2022. He mixed 95-97-m.p.h. four-seam fastballs and sinkers with a changeup that left hitters lunging, as well as a slider that expanded the plate.

Over five innings, Bello allowed five hits — four singles and the Bell homer — while striking out six. He didn’t walk a batter until there were two outs in the fifth, when he issued back-to-back free passes while dealing with a fingernail that was ripping away from his right index finger. Bello required a pair of visits from a Red Sox trainer, but he shook it off to complete five innings.

Plesac could not do the same. The Sox plated a pair of runs in the the fourth inning with four straight one-out hits from the bottom half of the lineup, with doubles from Raimel Tapia and Enmanuel Valdez followed by singles from Arroyo and Connor Wong. Valdez and Arroyo drove in runs to put the Sox ahead, 5-1.

Thus ended Plesac’s afternoon after 3⅓ innings. He became the ninth starter this season to fail to complete four innings against the Red Sox. No other team has more than five instances this year of chasing opposing starters so early.

The Sox tacked on another run in the sixth in another rally manufactured by the bottom of the order. Arroyo (3 for 4 with a walk) singled and advanced to second on a hit by Wong (3 for 4). After Arroyo advanced to third on a flyout, Wong swiped second, with the throw from Guardians catcher Mike Zunino sneaking into center field for an error that allowed Arroyo to score, putting the Sox ahead, 6-1.

That comfortable margin, however, quickly eroded in the seventh. Andrés Giménez led off with a Pesky’s Pole poke off reliever Richard Bleier, making it 6-2. Bleier gave way to Ryan Brasier, who walked two and allowed a single to load the bases with two outs.

With the tying run at the plate in the person of Josh Naylor, Red Sox manager Alex Cora went to John Schreiber. But Naylor hammered a fastball down the right-field line for a three-run double that left the Sox clinging to a 6-5 advantage.

Still, the team carried that one-run lead into the ninth. But Jansen — who’d opened the year with eight straight scoreless appearances — labored. At one point, the infield converged on him as Jansen appeared to stretch his back. But he stayed in the game, allowing three singles — the last to José Ramírez — as Cleveland tied the score.

That pushed the game into extras, where Guardians catcher Mike Zunino lined a single into theleft-field corner against lefty Brennan Bernardino as Cleveland took a 7-6 lead. But the Sox retaliated against Clase, with Arroyo bouncing a 97-m.p.h. cutter up the middle with no outs to plate designated runner Enmanuel Valdez and tie the score.

Arroyo advanced to third on a Wong sacrifice and Zunino passed ball, then advanced the final 90 feet on Verdugo’s seventh career walkoff hit, his fifth with the Sox.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.