Artturi Lehkonen scores twice as Avalanche trip up Kraken

Lehkonen scored twice, including an empty-net goal in the closing seconds. Rantanen scored in the final seconds of the first period, tying it at 1 after Seattle posted the first goal yet again.

Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen led the Avalanche to a 4-1 win over the Kraken in Seattle Friday night, forcing a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.

The Bruins are not the only team facing a Game 7 Sunday night.

The Avalanche dominated the final two periods, flashing some of what made them Stanley Cup champs a season ago.

Erik Johnson scored his first of the playoffs on a deflected shot 7:21 into the second. Lehkonen redirected Devon Toews’s slap pass at 16:57 to give Colorado a 3-1 lead. Toews had two assists, as did Cale Makar after being suspended for Game 5.

Vince Dunn became the 14th different player to score a goal for Seattle this postseason when he slipped a slap shot past Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev at 15:48 of the first.

Jake Oettinger stops Wild as Stars advance

Roope Hintz got Dallas going early, former Boston University star Jake Oettinger stonewalled his home-state team again, and the Stars eliminated the Wild, 4-1, in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment scored in the second period when a burst by the Stars — smelling the Western Conference semifinals and swooping in for the finish — outshot the Wild, 18-5. Max Domi closed it out with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who advanced to face the Colorado-Seattle winner. Oettinger was bidding for his second shutout of the series before Freddy Gaudreau scored for the Wild with 7:07 left.

Hintz’s first-period goal was his fifth of the series.

Hurricanes advance with overtime goal

Paul Stastny scored 6 minutes into overtime, and the Hurricanes beat the Islanders, 2-1, in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sebastian Aho tied it midway through the third period for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen stopped 33 shots while making his first start of the postseason.

Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin finished with 39 saves. New York was eliminated in the first round for the first time in their last five trips to the postseason.

The Hurricanes advanced to face the winner of the series between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils. The Devils lead, 3-2, heading into Game 6 on Saturday night.