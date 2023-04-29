NHL sets evening start time for Bruins-Panthers Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden

The deciding game of the first-round NHL playoff series between the Bruins and Panthers will start at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the league announced early Saturday.

The Panthers won Game 6 on Friday to tie the series and force Game 7.

The Bruins, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s best team in the regular season and set records for wins and points in a season, had taken a 3-1 series lead before the Panthers rebounded to win Games 5 and 6.