Brutal Talladega crash remains topic of conversation as Cup Series moves to Dover

Larson walked away. So did Preece. Both drivers are in good health and ready to race again Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway.

It twisted and busted the support bars in Larson’s Chevrolet’s roll cage. Kyle Busch compared the wreckage to a “brick getting rammed into a stick of butter.”

DOVER, Del. — Kyle Larson has survived near-death experiences on the track in all kinds of racing series. Even by those harrowing standards, the 2021 NASCAR champion still found the aftermath of the full-contact hit from Connecticut’s Ryan Preece last week at Talladega “unsettling.”

Larson, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports, was thankful the wreck wasn’t worse. The Next Gen car is entering its second NASCAR season, and the organization is still making needed changes to improve safety in an inherently dangerous sport.

“You see things that could have easily gotten me in the car, whether it be the bars that had completely broke off and could have shanked me. Or what if I had a second impact?,” Larson said Saturday. “I’m not knocking NASCAR at all on that. They’ve worked really hard with this car to make it safer. I’ve been very thankful they took both my car and Preece’s car afterward to dive in deeper into it and see how they can make it safer yet.”

NASCAR’s ongoing investigation includes a re-creation of the crash through computer-aided designs and reviewing film from the in-car camera.

“It’s pretty clear that changes have to be made,” reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano said. “I don’t know how you fix it.”

Logano and Busch were among several drivers who wondered whether the accident could have potentially been fatal had Larson been hit on the driver’s side door.

NASCAR said Saturday the driver’s side construction is “multiple times stronger than the right.”

“There’s no other form of racing, in my opinion, that takes safety more seriously than them,” Larson said of NASCAR. “But that doesn’t mean the sport is safe.”

At Talladega, Ross Chastain shoved his car into the middle for a third lane and his car bounced off Noah Gragson, who hit the wall to trigger the crash. Larson was knocked into the grass and his car shot back into the middle of traffic and was smacked by Preece. Preece’s helmet visor was knocked open with the hit.

“It was probably one of the toughest hits I’ve ever taken in a race car, and I’ve hit walls with hung throttles on concrete, concrete walls with dirt behind them,” Preece said.

A year after the Cup race at Dover was postponed to a Monday, the weather again caused another schedule change: Saturday’s qualifying session getting rained out.

Kyle Busch starts on the pole and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell joins him on the first row. Ford drivers benefited from the rain, with Ryan Blaney starting third, followed by Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe.

Heavy rain is forecast for Sunday and NASCAR bumped green flag up an hour to 1:11 p.m.

Getting choked up as he approached the checkered flag, Ryan Truex won for the first time in 188 career NASCAR starts across all three national series in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway.

“People that know me, know that I’m not an emotional guy,” Truex said. “It took me a minute before I could key up and say anything because I couldn’t really talk. It has been such a long road and a lot of self-doubt along the way and wondering if it is ever going to happen, am I good enough to do this?”

Truex joked that he held his breath in nervous anticipation during the last 30 laps of a race he had dominated from start. He worried when the caution flag might come out, when there would be a flat tire, a wreck, anything that could derail a 13-year wait for a NASCAR victory.

The 31-year-old younger brother of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. sure was good enough on the concrete-mile track. He swept the first two stages and cruised down the stretch, leading 124 of the 200 laps to win by 4.82 seconds over Josh Berry, who starts Sunday in the Cup series for the injured Alex Bowman, who suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash this week.