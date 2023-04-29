Eagles acquire running back D’Andre Swift from Lions, who added Jahmyr Gibbs in first round

The 24-year-old Swift returns to his hometown, where he graduated from St. Joseph’s Prep, a short drive from Lincoln Financial Field.

To that end they traded running back D’Andre Swift to the Eagles on Saturday. The Eagles also sent a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round selection (No. 219) this year to the Lions, who sent a seventh-round pick (No. 249) back.

After the rare move of taking a running back in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions moved to clear the decks for Jahmyr Gibbs , the No. 12 selection.

A second-round pick in 2020, Swift has rushed for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons, totaling 542 rushing yards on 99 carries in 2022, adding 48 catches for 389 yards and three scores. He missed three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries.

The Eagles lost Miles Sanders in free agency and signed former Seawhakws running back Rashaad Penny. Along with Swift and Penny, the defending NFC Champion Eagles have Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell. In addition to Gibbs, the Lions have running backs Craig Reynolds and Jason Cabinda.

Rams take two-time champ QB Bennett

Stetson Bennett will get a chance to deliver for the Los Angeles Rams.

Georgia’s two-time national championship-winning quarterback was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the NFL draft, uniting him with coach Sean McVay and fellow former Bulldogs signal-caller Matthew Stafford on the West Coast.

The 25-year-old Bennett’s unlikely route from junior college to the pinnacle of collegiate success has been well documented, but the NFL worthiness of the quirky quarterback known as “The Mailman” has been hotly debated for years. The Rams clearly believe in the 5-foot-11-inch passer with a proven knack for winning and making big throws in big games, even if his measurable talents don’t match other prospects.

“I love competing against the best, and it helps when you’ve got the best on your team,” Bennett said. “I think we do, not that I know that much. But obviously, if you’ve won a Super Bowl in the past few years, you know what you’re doing. I’m excited to learn. It’s an honor that those coaches and GM thought enough of me to pick me, and now it’s my job to go and get better every day.”

Bennett is the first quarterback drafted by the Rams since McVay became their head coach in 2017. He will join Stafford, the Super Bowl winner who is under contract for the next four seasons.

Picking Bennett in the fourth round was a reach in many draft prognostications, but the Rams clearly didn’t want to lose out: Three more quarterbacks were drafted in the 12 picks after they grabbed Bennett.

Los Angeles hadn’t drafted a quarterback since trading up to get Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016.

Chargers pick up Herbert’s fifth year

The Los Angeles Chargers exercised their fifth-year option on Justin Herbert on Friday as they work toward signing their franchise quarterback to a long-term deal.

Meanwhile, general manager Tom Telesco said the Chargers would not be picking up the option for linebacker Kenneth Murray.

The deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year option on first-round picks from the 2020 draft class is Tuesday.

Herbert, the sixth overall selection in that draft, is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. Since entering the league, he is second in completions (1,316), third in passing yards (14,089), and sixth in passing touchdowns (94).

By virtue of being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021, Herbert’s fifth-year option is worth $29.5 million, the same as Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who was the top pick in 2020. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who went one pick before Herbert, also had his option picked up at $23.17 million.

Son of rap executive to Chargers

Daiyan Henley grew up with a well-known father. The spotlight is now shining on him after he was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by his hometown Los Angeles Chargers.

Henley, who played linebacker at Washington State, was the 85th overall selection on Friday night.

Record executive Eugene “Big U” Henley has worked with many prominent West Coast rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, and the late Nipsey Hussle. The elder Henley also helped produce and was featured in the 2021 FX documentary series “Hip Hop Uncovered.”

“I might be one of the most famous people he knows now. It’s just crazy just to be on the flip side of that aspect,” Daiyan Henley said at the team complex on Saturday.

Eugene now runs a nonprofit called Developing Options, which works to help at-risk youth in Los Angeles. Daiyan’s mother, Stacey, also works for the foundation.

Besides his connection to music, Big U is a former gang leader. He was arrested in a drug sting and served 12 years of a 23-year sentence.