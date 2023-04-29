EMass tennis: With three convincing wins, Masconomet’s Kendall Skulley headlines Players of the Week

Mika Garber, Marblehead — The two-time Northeastern MVP has led the Magicians to a 5-0 start in league play, this week notching first singles wins in a 4-1 victory over Hamilton-Wenham (6-1, 6-2) and a 4-1 win over Masconomet (6-1, 6-0).
Lex Kaye, Hopkinton — The reigning Tri-Valley MVP has been front and center in the Hillers’ unbeaten start, highlighted this week by a 6-0, 6-0 victory at first singles in Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Ashland.
Naomi Provost, Hamilton-Wenham — The star sophomore did not drop a single game in her two matches, winning 6-0, 6-0, at second singles during a 5-0 win over Pentucket, and a 5-0 victory over Manchester Essex.
Kendall Skulley, Masconomet — The senior captain coasted to three wins at first singles — against Salem (6-0, 6-0), vs. Swampscott (6-1, 6-0), and against Marblehead (6-1, 6-0). The Chieftains won all three matches, 5-0.
Mia Thomas, Andover — At first singles, she secured a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win during a 5-0 sweep of Lowell, then recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory at second singles in a 4-1 win over Newton South.
Justin Tran, Haverhill — The senior continues to roll at first singles, winning 6-0, 6-0, in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Lowell, and notching an impressive 6-3, 6-0 victory as the Hillies’ lone individual winner in Thursday’s 4-1 team loss to North Andover.
