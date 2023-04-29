EMass tennis: With three convincing wins, Masconomet’s Kendall Skulley headlines Players of the Week

Mika Garber, Marblehead — The two-time Northeastern MVP has led the Magicians to a 5-0 start in league play, this week notching first singles wins in a 4-1 victory over Hamilton-Wenham (6-1, 6-2) and a 4-1 win over Masconomet (6-1, 6-0).

Lex Kaye, Hopkinton — The reigning Tri-Valley MVP has been front and center in the Hillers’ unbeaten start, highlighted this week by a 6-0, 6-0 victory at first singles in Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Ashland.

Naomi Provost, Hamilton-Wenham — The star sophomore did not drop a single game in her two matches, winning 6-0, 6-0, at second singles during a 5-0 win over Pentucket, and a 5-0 victory over Manchester Essex.