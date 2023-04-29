Four things to know about Patriots fourth-round pick Jake Andrews, who has an uncle named David (no, not that one)

He coincidentally has an uncle named David Andrews and has admired the football player for years.

They selected Jake Andrews (no relation), a 6-foot-3-inch, 305-pound offensive lineman from Troy, in the fourth round, with the 107th overall pick Saturday.

Whenever center David Andrews elects to retire, the Patriots may end up transitioning from one Andrews to another.

“Really excited to get to work with him and learn from him a little bit and pick his brain about his game,” Jake Andrews said.

Andrews, originally from Millbrook, Ala., earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors and was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list for the nation’s best center last season. He also saw action at right guard and left guard over a productive five-year career with the Trojans.

Advertisement

Here are four things to know about Andrews:

He’s a high school wrestling state champion.

Andrews was a two-sport standout at Stanhope Elmore High School. He captured a Class 6A wrestling state title at 285 pounds.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. noted on the broadcast that excelling as a wrestler often translates to excelling as a lineman.

His wedding is coming up.

Andrews proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Katelynn Griffith, a Troy cheerleader, in 2022.

“Forever won’t be long enough with you,” Andrews wrote on Instagram.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Andrews is getting married next month.

Together, they have a golden retriever named Dudley. He’s 3 years old, and his birthday is coming right up on May 13. Yes, he has an Instagram account.

His versatility stands out.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Andrews played in all 12 games and saw action at left guard, center, and right guard. He didn’t allow a sack all season, was called for only one penalty, and allowed just four total pressures.

In 2020, he started all 11 games at right guard and ranked fourth among guards nationally with a 99.2 pass block efficiency rating. He didn’t allow a sack in the final seven games.

Advertisement

His 2021 season was just as elite, as he posted a 100 efficiency rating in four different games and didn’t allow a sack in the final 10 games.

This past year, he started all 14 games at center after transitioning from guard. He played 914 of 917 offensive snaps and was called for just four penalties.

While it’s likely Andrews will start out at center, he could possibly compete at left or right guard as well.

“He play any of those three interior offensive line spots,” ESPN’s Todd McShay said. “When I put on his tape, this guy’s nasty.”

ESPN’s Louis Riddick said he would leave Andrews at center because that’s where he looks the most comfortable.

He has experience playing for a Patriots coach.

Cole Popovich, who won two Super Bowls over six seasons with the Patriots, was Andrews’ offensive line coach at Troy.

He helped Andrews earn an invite to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. Andrews said he watched “a lot” of Patriots film while he was at Troy.

“There were some obvious connections there,” Andrews said.

Popovich enters his first season as the assistant offensive line coach with the Houston Texans.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.