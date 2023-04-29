Knicks, Heat ready to resume their long-dormant rivalry

They were foul-filled matchups at the end of the 1990s, better fit for brawlers than ballers, and beautiful to watch only for someone who loves ferocious competition like Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau .

Get as hot as he was against Milwaukee and a player was going to get clobbered.

Back when the New York Knicks and Miami Heat were meeting every year in the postseason, nobody had the kind of series Jimmy Butler just did .

“And it was on every play,” Thibodeau said. “And the style of play is a little bit different today than it was then.”

The intensity might be about the same when the teams renew that rivalry beginning Sunday when the Knicks welcome the Heat back to Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“We know how fierce it’s going to be,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

The Knicks arrived here by winning a playoff series for the first time since 2013. They got to start it at home when the Heat stunned the top-seeded Bucks thanks to Butler’s spectacular series, where he averaged 37.6 points.

It’s a No. 5 against No. 8 matchup, making this series a surprise. It used to seem like fate.

They met every year from 1997–2000, with the Heat coming from 3-1 down to take the first one after suspensions from a fight swung the series, and the Knicks taking the final three. Every one went the distance.

Former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy went for a famous ride on Alonzo Mourning's leg during the teams' playoff meeting in April 1998. G. PAUL BURNETT/NYT

The typically gruff Thibodeau, then an assistant under Jeff Van Gundy, chuckled repeatedly recalling the history this week, particularly Allan Houston’s shot to win the 1999 first-round series — another of the six No. 8 upsets of No. 1 in NBA history.

“I probably wouldn’t be here today if that thing didn’t roll in,” Thibodeau said. “It hit every part of everything.”

But it’s a history that means little to the current Knicks, whose core of 20-somethings is too young to remember it.

“So for us, those are the war stories of the past and they’re cool to hear and they’re cool to see highlights of it, but as a team we’ve got our own path and our own vibe and way to navigate that,” swingman Josh Hart said.

Hart will be one of the Knicks tasked with trying to slow Butler, who scored 56 points, tied for fourth-most in NBA playoff history, in Game 4 against Milwaukee. He followed with 42 in Game 5 to win the series.

This season, the Knicks took three of four of the head-to-head meetings, with their first two victories both by two points. All four games were decided by single digits.

Kings

His team huddled up before taking the floor, Harrison Barnes hollered a message to the Kings with their special season on the line: “Leave it all on the floor and take this series back to Sac!”

With spectacular performances on both ends against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, the Kings are going home to Sacramento for Game 7 on Sunday afternoon against the defending champions.

Malik Monk can only imagine what a winner-take-all showdown might be like with a chance to extend this long-awaited playoff run as all those supporters try to will their Kings into the second round.

For Curry and Co., there’s no imagining necessary — they know what hostile road environments feel like for elimination games, having been there so many times over the past decade on the way to four titles.

“Man, I never been to Game 7, so I don’t know. I don’t know what to expect,” Monk said. “I just know I’m going to go out there and play 110 percent, give it my all, and continue to do what I’ve been doing, and that’s attacking the rim and making plays for my teammates. So I’m going to be ready.”

Facing elimination, upstart Sacramento shined on both ends and hardly looked to be feeling any added pressure in a commanding 118-99 Game 6 victory Friday night.

Whenever Curry worked his offensive magic, Monk or Fox or Keegan Murray did something brilliant of their own. With big man Domantas Sabonis in foul trouble, others like Trey Lyles came through to quiet a fan base dreaming of a Warriors repeat title.

“We’ve put ourselves in a situation where we have to be the team that’s playing with desperation, obviously on the road in a Game 7. There’s a lot of belief that we can do that,” Curry said. “There’s a lot of belief in every single guy that’s going to be out there on the floor, that we can make the necessary adjustments. If it is an energy thing, that’s something you can control and correct it. So you’ve got to embrace the challenge of what’s in front of us and try to go get the job done.”

If the Kings got a glimpse of their homecourt advantage in the initial two games of this series, Golden 1 Center might be at another level on Sunday.

“It’s going to be rocking. We’ve had loud games this year,” De’Aaron Fox said. “Coming out for Game 1, I think our guys were amazed at what was going on. But going back there for a Game 7, I feel like — everybody doesn’t get to experience a Game 7, but not a lot of people get to experience a Game 7 in Sacramento.”

The Warriors, meanwhile, must regroup. On Friday, they missed 10 free throws while shooting 35 — three that Curry couldn’t convert and three missed by Andrew Wiggins. Klay Thompson shot 2 for 9 from 3-point range.

Lakers emphatically dismiss West No. 2 Grizzlies

LeBron James made sure the Lakers had the appropriate urgency for a closeout playoff game. Their raucous fans constantly urged them to end an infuriating decade without a postseason celebration on the Lakers’ home court.

When that much passion coincided with a spectacular defensive performance by Anthony Davis, the Memphis Grizzlies didn’t stand a chance.

Davis had 16 points and 14 rebounds while blocking five shots and dominating the paint, D’Angelo Russell scored a career playoff-high 31 points, and Los Angeles completed its first-round upset of the Grizzlies with a 125-85 victory in Game 6 on Friday night.

James scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who emphatically clinched a playoff series in their own arena for the first time since 2012.

“It was definitely a Game 7 mentality for us,” James said. “We understood that we had an opportunity to play in front of our fans, and we wanted to try to end it tonight. We came out with a discipline. From the start of the game, we were just locked in on our game plan all the way until the final seconds.”

The Lakers won all three of their home games in the series, and the final victory was a scary demonstration of their capabilities when James and Davis are both healthy alongside their full supporting cast.

Davis’ imposing defensive presence largely shut down Memphis’ offense in Game 6, while Russell’s five 3-pointers highlighted a slick offensive effort from a late-blooming team with championship aspirations.

The Lakers took a 20-point lead in the first half and went up by 36 in the third quarter before coasting to victory in front of 86-year-old superfan Jack Nicholson — in attendance for the first time since October 2021 — and a sellout crowd. James and Davis even got to sit out the entire fourth quarter, preserving their legs for the second round.

Los Angeles opens its next series on the road Tuesday against the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between Sacramento and defending champion Golden State.

Ja Morant scored 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting for the Grizzlies, who won 107 games and two Southwest Division titles in the past two seasons, but just one playoff series. Morant’s injured right hand appeared to hamper his shot, and he seemed unwilling to drive the paint with his usual fearlessness while Davis loomed in the middle.

Dillon Brooks, the Memphis agitator who dismissed James as “old” after Game 2 and then got ejected from Game 3 for striking James in the groin, finished a dismal series performance with 10 points in Game 6 while Lakers fans booed his every move.