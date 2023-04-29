fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bill Belichick declines to address rumors Patriots are shopping Mac Jones

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated April 29, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Mac Jones was drafted in 2021.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he would “not respond to anonymous quotes” regarding reports the team was shopping quarterback Mac Jones.

“Mac’s been our quarterback for two years. As I tell the team every year ... we all have to reestablish and prove ourselves each year,” he said.

The coach added that he “absolutely” still feels the same way about Jones that he did at the start of training camp when he was highly complimentary of the quarterback.

Belichick’s comments came during a media session after the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday. The Patriots made one selection in each of the second and third rounds that were held Friday, and have nine picks in Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Jones, who is entering his third season with the Patriots since bring drafted in 2021, was inconsistent in 2022 when an ankle injury sidelined him for several games. During Jones’s recovery, backup Bailey Zappe had some success, leading to a quarterback controversy and uncertainty heading into the 2023 season.

On Friday, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said every player on the roster is in a competition for playing time.

The Patriots also recently added Trace McSorley to the quarterback room.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

