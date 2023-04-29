Massachusetts native Will Levis had a long wait, but the Titans traded up to nab the Kentucky quarterback

The 6-foot-4-inch, 229-pound Levis, who played at Penn State and Kentucky, was the favorite to go No. 2 overall as recently as last week. Instead, he fell considerably.

Friday night, after a delayed flight and a traffic-filled drive, Levis got the call right as he entered his home. The Tennessee Titans traded up to take the North Attleborough native with the 33rd pick.

Thursday night, with his family by his side in Kansas City, quarterback Will Levis waited four hours and never heard his name called in the opening round of the NFL Draft.

“Last night was tough,” Levis said, “but I stayed positive, and I knew that what was meant to be was going to happen.”

He was born in Newton and spent his first six years in Massachusetts before moving to Madison, Conn. Levis, who grew up a Patriots fan, will have the chance to play for a head coach he watched win three Super Bowls in Mike Vrabel.

While he acknowledged dropping to the second round will give him “a little bit” of a chip on his shoulder, he said it doesn’t change his approach or mind-set. He’s just as grateful, and just as ecstatic.

“When I saw that they traded up for me, that alone was telling that they wanted me, and they wanted this to happen,” Levis said.

“I thought that it was going to go a little different. But hey, I’m going to attack this opportunity with the utmost intensity.”

Tennessee starter Ryan Tannehill is entering the final year of his deal, and none of the money is guaranteed. The Titans surrendered the 41st and 72nd selections and a 2024 third-round pick in exchange for the 33rd and 81st picks to nab Levis.

They took Malik Willis in the third round last year, and he struggled in minimal action this past season. While it’s unlikely Levis will earn the starting role right away, he should have a prime opportunity to understudy Tannehill this season and possibly fight for the starting job next year.

Levis completed just 61 passes over two seasons at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky and blossoming into a star. He posted a 17-7 record as a starter with the Wildcats, completing at least 65 percent of his passes each season and racking up over 5,200 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes over two years.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. highlighted his knack for delivering the ball in the face of pressure.

“He can make all the throws,” Kiper Jr. said. “He can throw on the move. He’s got the ability to stretch the defense with his legs.”

He said Levis has the potential to provide “Josh Allen-type running skills.” Kiper Jr. noted that he had nine rushing touchdowns in 2021 and just two last year, in large part because he was “injured from head to toe.” Levis said his toe “feels great,” and that it’s felt 100 percent better since late January or early February.

Levis, 24 in June, is older than divisional rival Trevor Lawrence.

Levis was proud of the way his family stayed composed during a difficult situation Thursday night. With the cameras on them more than any other group throughout the evening, and the NFL world anxiously awaiting his fate, they continued to support and reassure one another through the entire ordeal.

Levis had to make it home for a family gathering Saturday morning, so he couldn’t stay in Kansas City on Friday. Even though he was still in his airport clothes, and wolfing down food at the time, the phone call was just as monumental and life-changing as he had imagined.

“I knew I was going to cry,” Levis said. “The tears came immediately.”

Schoonmaker headed to Dallas

Fellow Connecticut native Luke Schoonmaker, a 6-foot-5, 251-pound tight end from Hamden, also went in the second round.

The Dallas Cowboys selected the Michigan product with the 58th overall pick Friday night.

Schoonmaker, 24, a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, racked up 35 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns in his fifth season with the Wolverines. He’ll give quarterback Dak Prescott another target and excels as a blocker.

He also grew up a Patriots fan and was once the top-ranked player in Connecticut by Rivals. Schoonmaker helped Hamden Hall Country Day School win the NEPSAC championship in 2017.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.