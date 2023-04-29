Miguel Andujar leads Pirates past Nationals, giving Pittsburgh it’s best start since 1992

“It’s the consistency of how everyone is bringing that intensity every single day and understanding that we are boxers in a ring,” pitcher Rich Hill said. “You have to go out there and continue to keep fighting. That’s one of the best analogies that I can come up with. When that bell rings, it’s time to go. We get in between the lines and we’re the aggressor.”

Connor Joe also went deep for Pittsburgh, a National League-best 19-8. The Pirates, coming off four straight losing seasons, are off to their best start since opening 19-8 in 1992 en route to their last division title.

Miguel Andujar homered and drove in three runs in his season debut, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the host Washington Nationals, 6-3, Saturday in a day-night doubleheader opener for their best 27-game start in three decades.

Advertisement

In a doubleheader caused by Friday’s rainout, Rich Hill (3-2) allowed three runs and eight hits in 6⅓ innings while striking out five. The 43-year-old lefthander has won three consecutive starts, lowering his ERA from 7.20 to 4.18. He threw 75 of 103 pitches for strikes, his most strikes since May 28, 2019.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Andujar hit .284 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 23 games for Triple A Indianapolis before the Pirates selected his contract before the game.

Andujar started in right field, hit a go-ahead RBI single in the second inning, and broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth with a two-run drive off Carl Edwards Jr. into the visitors bullpen in left, his first big league homer since last Sept. 8 for the Yankees against Minnesota.

Andujar walked leading off the eighth, starting a two-run inning that included Austin Hedges’s bases-loaded walk and Bryan Reynolds’s sacrifice fly.

David Bednar worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Advertisement

Royals win on wild pitch

Jhoan Duran’s wild pitch allowed Edward Olivares to score the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and the Royals ended a nine-game losing streak at Target Field with a 3-2 win over the Twins.

Olivares doubled twice and walked on four pitches from Duran (0-1) leading off the ninth. Oliveras stole second, and Michael Massey walked for the first time in 81 plate appearances this season when Duran committed a pitch-clock violation with a full count.

Nicky Lopez sacrificed and Olivares bounced a 1-0 curveball off the mitt of catcher Ryan Jeffers, the ball bouncing to the warning track in front of the first-base dugout.

Kansas City (7-21) won for just the third time in 15 games as Scott Barlow hung on for his fourth save. Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco singled with one out, Byron Buxton took a called third strike and Terry Larnach hit a game-ending comebacker. The Royals had not won at Minnesota since last May 28.

Minnesota went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners, matching its season high. The AL Central-leading Twins had won five of their previous six games.

Buxton homered in the seventh off Clarke for a 2-1 lead.

Brad Keller’s wild pitch allowed Minnesota to score its first run in the fourth, Lopez had a tying RBI single in the fifth and Salvador Perez had a tying RBI single in the eighth.

Mets-Braves rainout delays Scherzer’s return

Saturday’s game between the Braves and York Mets swas postponed because of rain in New York. It will be made up Aug. 12 as part of a split-admission doubleheader at Citi Field, with the opener starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The postponement August means Mets ace Max Scherzer won’t be eligible to pitch in this series against the NL East rival Braves. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is serving a 10-game suspension imposed by Major League Baseball following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand while pitching in an April 19 game at Dodger Stadium.

Scherzer’s penalty had been due to end Sunday and he was scheduled to start the series finale Monday. But with the rainout, Monday now would mark his 10th game sitting out, and he won’t be permitted back on the mound until at least Tuesday night in Detroit.

Yankees undecided on Aaron Judge (hip)

Yankees captain Aaron Judge has a mild hip strain that manager Aaron Boone said the team will continue to evaluate through the weekend before determining whether the reigning AL MVP will go on the injured list. Judge hasn’t played since coming out of the series opener at Texas Thursday night, when he was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning after striking out in his only two at-bats. That came a day after he landed awkwardly on his right when trying to steal third base at Minnesota. Boone said Judge had shown “a lot of improvement” while being treated the past two days. He said the slugger wanted to hit Saturday, but that the team was holding him back from baseball activities … Rangers ace Jacob deGrom underwent tests Saturday after early exits in two of his last three starts because of tightness in his lower right forearm near his wrist. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the “same thing cramped up on him again” on Friday night, when deGrom left his start against the Yankees with two outs in the fourth inning. That came 11 days after he exited at Kansas City following four hitless innings. Bochy said before Saturday night’s game that the team was still waiting for the results of the ongoing evaluations on the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, who signed a $185 million, five-year contract in December. Texas has won all six games started by deGrom (2-0), but he has been limited to 30⅓ innings. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts and four walks.