Nathan Lopez goes the distance for St. John’s Prep in Division 1 relays; Newton North girls reign

For Prep, it was team-minded efforts like Lopez’s that helped the team (83 points) to their third consecutive outdoor MSTCA Division 1 state relay title, finishing well above second-place Lexington (64 points).

Even as a last-minute add-on, Lopez evaporated an enormous deficit in the 1-mile anchor leg with a sparkling 4:13 split, tying his own 1-mile personal best and remarkably giving the Eagles a third-place finish in the event Saturday at Braintree High School.

Immediately after St. John Prep’s disqualifying exchange in the 1600-meter sprint medley, star senior Nathan Lopez approached his coach, Zach Lankow, with a request: Though he was not scheduled to run the distance medley relay — the sprint was his primary event for the afternoon — he wanted to resolve some unfinished business. Lankow obliged.

“My goal was to make the most of [the state relays] and really just help the team any way I could,” Lopez said. “I saw the opening in the DMR to help scratch out some points, so I told coach, ‘Let me try to help us win.’”

Prep received first-place finishes by Tireni Asenuga in the triple-jump (42 feet, 8 inches), Drew McStay in the high-jump (6-04), the 4x1600-meter (17:57.97), and the 4x100-meter (42.73) — which also set a new school record.

The opportunity to showcase his teams’ depth across many areas is why Lankow feels the relay title is arguably more important than the individual-oriented state championship meet later in the season.

“This is the true state championship to me, and I’m not just saying that because we’ve done well here,” said Lankow. “I think any coach would say the same thing …This levels it out. Your studs are obviously helpful, but you need three other legs, and field events, and that shows depth and the meaning of team.”

On the girls’ side, Newton North earned the state crown with 63.5 points, topping Andover and Franklin, who tied for second with 54 points each.

The Tigers notched top-three finishes in seven of the meet’s 15 events, and received much of their production from the field events. They had three top-five finishes in the discus throw, highlighted by second-place finisher Poppy Williams (104-06).

“We’re really proud of our throwers today,” said coach Mike Travers. “It really had to take a full team effort.”

The only meet record to fall Saturday came in the boys’ 4x800-meter relay, with each of the top three finishers — Brookline (8:00.17), St. John’s Prep (8:01.39), and Acton Boxborough (8:02.04) — edging out the meet’s previous top mark, set by Brookline in 2007 (8:03.40).

For the Warriors’ 4x800 squad, breaking their program’s 16-year-old meet record served as a reminder of the athletes who came before them.

“It’s kind of like retracing history, to the students back in the past,” said Altamo Aschkenasy, who ran the Warriors’ opening leg. “It is really cool to run as fast as they were, especially because we know they were so good, and we hear about those [past teams].”

Division 5

They may have waited until the final event, but the Weston boys’ track and field team secured the Division 5 relays crown at Seekonk High School after a second-place performance in the javelin relay pushed them past Middleboro, 57-49. North Reading finished third with 45.

The Wildcats won just one event, setting a meet record in the 4x100 relay (44.66 seconds). But they earned top-three finishes in the triple jump relay (second, 115 feet, 8¼ inches), 4x800 (second, 8 minutes, 21.94 seconds), 4x200 (third, 1:34.87), and pole vault relay (third, 26 feet, 6 inches). The trio of Gauthier Bodet (second, 151-08), Aidan Chien (10th, 134-01), and Hunter Gutting (18th, 123-10) gained eight valuable points in the javelin relay (combined: 409-7), breaking a tie atop the team standings with Middleboro.

The North Reading girls rolled to their eighth-straight relays title, and second consecutive D5 crown, finishing with 108 points. Dedham finished second with 43, and Norwell in third with 37.

In the field events, Madison Vant powered the Hornets to first-place finishes in the javelin (314 feet, 11 inches), long jump (50-8), and triple jump (101-6) relays , claiming the individual title in javelin (120-8), and long jump (17-9¾). Hayden MacLellan finished first individually in the pole vault (9-11¼) en route to another North Reading relay win (24-10½), and the Hornets also won the discus relay (286-1). The Hornets set meet records in the 4x100 relay (49.59), shuttle hurdle relay (1:08.31), and 4x200 relay (1:45.44).

With the D5 meet in just its second year of existence, 11 meet records were set in the track events: the boys’ sprint medley (Dover-Sherborn, 3:37.99), 4x100 (Weston, 44.66) shuttle hurdle (Middleboro, 1:06.35), 4x200 (Pentucket, 1:32.87), distance medley (Norwell, 11:00.06), 4x1600 (Groton-Dunstable, 18:45.66). In addition to North Reading’s records in the girls’ 4x100, shuttle hurdle, and 4x200, record times were also set in the 4x400 (Triton, 4:05.84), 4x800 (Weston, 9:46.47), and distance medley (Groton-Dunstable, 13:13.42).

Correspondent Michael Puzzanghera contributed to this story.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com.