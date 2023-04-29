Patriots may have had a great first three rounds in the NFL Draft, but where was the help for Mac Jones?

With their first-round pick, Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 17, NFL.com , CBS Sports, and The Athletic rated it an A. Yahoo Sports gave it an A+. Next Gen Stats rated Gonzalez as the second-best value pick in the draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had the Patriots among his “biggest winners.”

In fact, the reaction to the Patriots’ 2023 draft has been about the polar opposite. Everyone loves their moves in the first three rounds.

The good news for the Patriots is that they didn’t have a repeat of last year’s NFL Draft debacle, when they were universally panned and even mocked by the Rams’ Sean McVay and Les Snead for their draft.

When they drafted Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White at No. 46, Kiper said, “Love the kid … Kid that has a ton of talent, ton of ability, plays hard. I’ll tell you what, Bill Belichick, nice pick.”

And when they drafted Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu at No. 76, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah was practically beside himself. “Marte Mapu is my favorite player in this entire draft,” he tweeted. “The Patriots are getting an absolute playmaker.”

It was a much-needed dose of positivity for Belichick and the Patriots, who were under pressure from owner Robert Kraft to have a good draft following a dysfunctional 2022 season.

But I can think of one person who probably wasn’t thrilled with the Patriots’ first three picks.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones.

It’s great the Patriots added three playmakers to the defense, but where was the help for Jones and the offense?

You know, the unit that finished 22nd in points scored (excluding defense and special teams), 27th on third down, and 32nd in the red zone? The one that hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver or an explosive offense since Tom Brady left four years ago?

The Patriots’ defense was already solid. It’s the offense that needed to be supplemented during the draft, yet the Patriots curiously ignored it.

The Patriots made a few moves in the offseason that could be considered modest improvements — swapping in receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for Jakobi Meyers, tight end Mike Gesicki for Jonnu Smith, and right tackle Riley Reiff for Isaiah Wynn.

But the Patriots need more firepower, be it another receiver and/or tight end, to jump from an eight-win to a 12-win team. The AFC is loaded with offensive talent, but not, seemingly, in New England.

The Gonzalez pick feels like a home run — an athletic, 6-foot-1-inch cornerback for a team that only had small corners. But the Patriots should have used at least one of their two picks Friday on a pass-catcher.

It had to be frustrating for Jones to watch several other teams upgrade the talent around their quarterbacks. Nine tight ends and 14 receivers were drafted in the top three rounds. None by the Patriots.

Mac Jones needs a little bit of help. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Packers got Jordan Love a new receiver and two tight ends in Rounds 2-3. The Ravens got Lamar Jackson a new receiver in first-rounder Zay Flowers. The Seahawks, Chargers and Vikings each took a receiver in the first round despite already having DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Mike Williams, and Justin Jefferson. You can’t just have one game-breaking receiver in today’s NFL, you have to double up.

The Chiefs got Patrick Mahomes another receiver at the end of the second round. The Panthers got new quarterback Bryce Young a receiver with the 39th pick. The Bills traded up to get Josh Allen the most dynamic pass-catching tight end in the draft at No. 25, Dalton Kincaid, even though they already have Dawson Knox. The Raiders, Jaguars and Lions each got a tight end in the second round for Jimmy Garoppolo, Trevor Lawrence, and Jared Goff, respectively.

The message from the Patriots was twofold: The moves in free agency should be enough, and the real improvement should come from adding offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to replace Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. That certainly sounds like Belichick — the coaching will overcome any deficiencies in talent.

Perhaps. But it’s hard to see how the Patriots will keep up with the offenses in the AFC East, let alone the rest of the AFC, with their current roster. In a conference with Mahomes, Allen, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Jackson, Justin Herbert and the Dolphins’ track team, the Patriots don’t compare favorably.

At receiver, it’s Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton. An intriguing mix of size, speed, and toughness. But glaringly missing a game-changing, consistent No. 1 option.

At tight end, Hunter Henry and Gesicki are decent possession receivers and red-zone threats, but both will be free agents after the season. It would have been great to see the Patriots draft an athletic, pass-catching tight end to develop for a season and be ready to start in 2024.

If Jones were a game-changing quarterback, this corps of receivers and tight ends would be enough for the Patriots to be Super Bowl competitors in 2023. But he’s not. Jones, even if you still believe in him as a franchise quarterback, doesn’t have a big arm or great size or high-end speed. He is like former college teammate Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled in Miami with average receivers, then led the NFL in passer rating when he got Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Patriots don’t have to be done searching for receiver help. They have four picks in Saturday’s fourth round, though the chances of finding a top talent on Day 3 of the draft are slim. There is also the trade market — DeAndre Hopkins still hasn’t been moved by the Cardinals, and the Broncos perhaps could be convinced to trade Jerry Jeudy after drafting a receiver Friday in the second round.

Either way, the Patriots still need to get Jones more help at receiver and tight end. The draftniks may love their picks, but the Patriots didn’t help the side of the ball that still needs it the most.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.