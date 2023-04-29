Game 28: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox bats have gone quiet over the last couple games, and they’ll need a little more offense to keep their losing streak from hitting three games on Saturday against the Guardians.
A rough first start for Brayan Bello gave way to a solid second, and he’ll take the ball for his third outing of the season Saturday.
The Guardians will turn to Zach Plesac, who similarly had a disastrous start to the year but has turned things around; he has a 3.71 ERA over his last three starts. He’s 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox.
Advertisement
Lineups
GUARDIANS (13-13): Kwan LF, Rosario SS, Ramirez 3B, Naylor 1B, Bell DH, Gonzalez RF, Gimenez 2B, Zunino C, Straw CF
Pitching: RHP Zach Plesac (1-1, 6.50 ERA)
RED SOX (13-14): Verdugo RF, Yoshida DH, Turner 1B, Devers 3B, Duran CF, Tapia LF, Valdez 2B, Arroyo SS, Wong C
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-1, 9.82 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Guardians vs. Bello: Meibrys Viloria 0-2
Red Sox vs. Plesac: Rafael Devers 2-6, Jarren Duran 0-3, Reese McGuire 1-5, Rob Refsnyder 1-4, Justin Turner 0-3, Alex Verdugo 1-5
Stat of the day: Bello allowed only the third home run of his major league career, which spans 64 ⅔ innings, in his last start.
Notes: Friday snapped a streak of eight consecutive games with a home run for the Red Sox ... Boston was 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and got just three hits from those not named Duran (3 for 4) and Enrique Hernandez (2 for 4) ... Duran, who entered the season as a career .219 hitter, has hit safely in nine of his first 11 games ... Mike Zunino and Will Brennan both went deep Friday, making it just the Guardians’ third multi-homer game of the season ... Cleveland scored 11 runs in the last two games, having scored only 15 in their last six.
Advertisement
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.