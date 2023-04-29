Game 28: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox bats have gone quiet over the last couple games, and they’ll need a little more offense to keep their losing streak from hitting three games on Saturday against the Guardians.

A rough first start for Brayan Bello gave way to a solid second, and he’ll take the ball for his third outing of the season Saturday.

The Guardians will turn to Zach Plesac, who similarly had a disastrous start to the year but has turned things around; he has a 3.71 ERA over his last three starts. He’s 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox.