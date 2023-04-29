Revolution wrestles FC Cincinnati to a 1-1 draw and holds onto their first-place standing on goal difference in the Eastern Conference

In the first half, the Revolution lost out on two controversial plays, and lost Dylan Borrero to injury, before falling behind on a Yair Mosquero goal.

The Revolution and Cincinnati (both 6-1-3, 21 points) set a wide-open pace from the start, the Revolution surviving a difficult first half that included a possible long-term injury to winger Dylan Borrero, a saved penalty kick, three cautions, 10 minutes of injury time.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution survived a rough and tumble challenge from FC Cincinnati, playing to a 1-1 tie Saturday, and maintaining their first-place standing on goal difference in the Eastern Conference.

First, Borrero went down with a possible left leg injury on what appeared to be a reckless challenge from Mosquera in the 15th minute, referee Alex Chilowicz allowing play to continue, then halting the action for six minutes while Borrero was taken off on a stretcher.

Then, Cincinnati was awarded a penalty kick, though the Revolution’s Justin Rennicks appeared to have committeed a handling violation outside the area. Djordje Petrovic saved Luciano Acosta’s penalty attempt (27th minute), but Cincinnati stayed on the offensive and Mosquera opened the scoring, heading in a corner kick in the 31st minute.

The Revolution recovered to equalize as Emmanuel Boateng finished a Brandon Bye cross three minutes into added time. Boateng had a chance to break the deadlock but had two point-blank attempts blocked in the 10th minute of first half added time.

Both teams went all out to break the deadlock in the second half, the Revolution adding Gustavo Bou and Bobby Wood in the 69th minute. Cincinnati threatened as Acosta went down in a clash with Andrew Farrell in the 65th minute, Chilowicz awarding a Revolution goal kick, and affirming his decsion after a VAR review three minutes later. A Bou shot was saved off the left post (88th) and Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund headed just wide in second half stoppage time.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.