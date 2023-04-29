Tony Finau’s birdie run gives him a two-shot lead at Mexico Open but Jon Rahm makes a charge with a 61

Bhatia also finished with a flourish, hitting his second shot to 8 feet on the par-5 18th hole at Vallarta Vidanta for an eagle and a 63.

Rahm, the defending champion, matched his lowest round on the PGA Tour with a 61. He started the third round six shots behind and at one point took a one-shot lead until Finau rallied at the end.

Tony Finau had a terrific stretch at the Mexico Open on Saturday, posting five birdies over his last seven holes for a 6-under-par 65 that gave him a two-shot lead over Masters champion Jon Rahm and 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia.

Rahm had enough mistakes over the previous two rounds to put himself in a hole. Saturday was not one of those days. He missed only one green and four of his 10 birdies were putts from about 25 feet or longer.

“If I putt as good as I did today, I’ll definitely give myself a chance,” Rahm said.

Finau was at 19-under 194 as he goes for his second victory this season, and his fourth PGA Tour title in the last nine months.

Right as Rahm was making a charge on the back with three straight birdies, Finau answered with a tough pitch from short of the par-5 12th hole for birdie. After a tee shot went long on the par-3 13th, he hit a lofted pitch that rolled in for birdie, and then followed that with a bold 3-iron that he started toward the water and drew it back to about 12 feet on the par-5 14th for a two-putt birdie.

His only blemish was a three-putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th, but he answered with a final birdie to take a two-shot shot cushion into the final round.

Finau didn’t see a leaderboard until early on the back nine. That was his first indication that Rahm was making a big charge.

“I think it definitely got my juices going a little bit and was able to make a few birdies coming in to stay in front of him,” Finau said. “It was something I expected going into today. He’s an amazing golfer. I play with him a lot and to see him at the top of the leaderboard after only 12 or 13 holes was not a big surprise to me.”

Finau was a runner-up to Rahm last year in the Mexico Open.

Rahm began his round with a birdie putt from just inside 40 feet, a sign of what was to come. He went out in 29 and then ran off three straight birdies in the middle of the back nine. The Spaniard needed birdie on the par-5 closing hole for his lowest round, but his drive settled near the lip of a bunker and he could only blast out sideways, leading to par.

Not to be overlooked were the long putts.

“One is already a bonus. To do it twice, three times, is amazing,” he said. “I think that’s the difference usually in a course like this. You can see a lot of 6-, 7-under pars. But to get to 10, you’re going to have to make a few lengthy ones. Really happy with what I did and just glad I gave myself a chance tomorrow.”

Rahm at No. 1 in the world and Finau at No. 16 are the only players from the top 20 at the Mexico Open. Bhatia played a practice round with them earlier in the week, and now he gets them on Sunday. It’s heady stuff for the kid who turned pro at 17.

Bhatia is already assured a PGA Tour card for next season, having been runner-up in the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year. That led to special temporary membership, meaning he can get unlimited exemptions the rest of the year.

But he can’t take part in the PGA Tour postseason without winning. This will be another great chance, thanks to a 30 on the back nine that was capped off by the eagle on No. 18.

LIV — Sergio Garcia recalled one of his happy times at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore to shoot a 7-under 64 and to move into a share of the second-round lead with Talor Gooch at the LIV Singapore tournament.

Garcia and Gooch, who birdied his last two holes for a 65, had 36-hole totals of 13-under 129.

Gooch won last week’s LIV tournament at Adelaide, Australia, and was the first-round leader by a stroke in Singapore after a 64.

Brooks Koepka (65 Saturday) was in third place, a stroke behind Garcia and Gooch. British Open champion Cameron Smith was in a three-way tie for fourth place after a 66 and two behind the leaders.

Phil Mickelson, who shot a second straight 66, was in seventh place and three strokes behind. Mickelson birdied four of his first five holes but had two late bogeys.

Garcia, who began his round on the first hole with Gooch in the shotgun-start format, birdied three of his final four holes.

Garcia won the Singapore Open at Sentosa in 2018 and has played bogey-free golf in the first 36 holes this week. On Saturday, he hit all 18 greens in regulation.

“Some of the memories definitely help,” Garcia said. “But at the end of the day, I think that every tournament is a different story. … It definitely makes a little bit of difference but obviously you know that if you want to contend . . . you have to raise your level.”

For Gooch, it’s the eighth time he’s either led or shared a lead after an LIV round, the most of any player. He’s now led or shared the lead in the last five rounds.

“Nothing can replace experience,” Gooch said. “The more that I can put myself in this position, the more comfortable I’m going to get.”

Gooch and Garcia were in a group Saturday that also included Smith. The trio combined to shoot 18 under.

“We’ve been paired together a bunch here in the last year and it was fun out there playing with Sergio,” Gooch said. “The more you play with these guys and the more you feel like you can compete and beat these guys, the more comfortable you’re going to get.”

DP World Tour — Robert Macintyre and Pablo Larrazábal shared the lead at the Korea Championship when play was suspended. Macintyre shot a 69 but Larrazábal did not finish his round.