Will Bruins stick with Linus Ullmark in the net after he allowed six goals in disastrous Game 6?

Sure, yes, there were countless culprits in the wake of a 7-5 loss that sends the Bruins back to Boston for a do-or-die Game 7 Sunday at TD Garden, plenty of blame to go around for the astounding Saturday morning reality that this record-setting Presidents’ Trophy winning group has been taken to the brink of elimination — in the first round! — by a team that had to fight to the finish just to make the playoffs at all.

The net put up about as good a fight as Linus Ullmark did.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The final Florida goal sailed into an empty net, which painted a perfect picture of futility on this ugly Bruins night.

But nothing is more troubling than Ullmark’s obvious struggles in net, his early inability to handle the puck with any confidence, or the inability he had late to protect multiple Bruin leads. And nothing is more questionable than coach Jim Montgomery’s decision to leave Ullmark in there for the duration, never going to a rested and ready Jeremy Swayman despite admitting he’d considered an in-game switch. Hindsight says it was the wrong decision, that Ullmark could have used the reset, that the aftermath of the Game 5 overtime gaffe hadn’t quite cleared his system.

Why didn’t the coach do it?

“I looked at him in the eyes when he came back to the bench, I liked the way his eyes were looking, intense,” Montgomery said. “I think Linus is fine.”

Josh Mahura leaps over Linus Ullmark in the second period. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The coach wasn’t at all definitive about who will be in goal for Sunday’s game, but he couched that conversation in the de facto coach speak of generalities, putting Ullmark in the company of every other Bruins starter sitting squarely in his crosshairs.

“I think we’re going to be consistent, review the game, analyze everyone that played and if we think there needs to be a change we make a change,” he said.

But so far, Montgomery has shown no inclination to bench Ullmark, starting him for all six games, two more than the most consecutive starts he made all regular season. The only concession he’s made is to allow his goalie to skip some morning skates, which he did again on Friday. Ullmark insisted after the game that he feels fine — “no issues there,” he said.

But honestly, there wasn’t much else he could feel good about.

“I couldn’t shut the door today, unfortunately,” he said in the quiet of the postgame locker room. “Just [needed to] make one more save, that’s it. Sometimes that’s the part of the game that unfortunately doesn’t really happen sometimes. Today was one of those days.”

The night was one of those wild nights it seems only playoff hockey can deliver, capped by a raucous and rollicking third period that included three ties, four lead changes and seven goals. But don’t be tempted to swallow the sugary coating Montgomery sprinkled over it in his opening post game remarks — “A great hockey game,” he called it, “what the Stanley Cup playoffs are all about, back and forth all night long, that kind of game with teams making great plays offensively.”

Ullmark yielded six goals Friday night against the Panthers. Joel Auerbach/Getty

The Bruins blew it.

The team that lost a third period lead only five times in the regular season lost leads twice in the final period Friday. With a defense that couldn’t clear pucks playing in front of a goalie who swung like an open gate, all of the night’s offense went for naught.

Forget the highlight reel goal David Pastrnak scored back in the second period, the absolutely filthy move between his legs and flip shot over Sergei Bobrovsky that tied the game at 2. Forget the wacky hand pass rule that took Brandon Carlo’s subsequent go-ahead goal off the board, and forget the missing defensive effort by Charlie McAvoy that let Aleksander Barkov give Florida a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

When the third period began, the Bruins came alive. Playoff hero Tyler Bertuzzi with a screamer to tie it at 3, Pastrnak with a second goal, this time off Bertuzzi’s beautiful no-look pass, to make it 4-3.

But then, a mere 3:28 later, Zac Dalpe beating Ullmark to tie it. Then Jake DeBrusk taking the lead again with a shorthanded goal at 10:22, only to have Bruin-killer Matthew Tkachuk tie it back up 27 seconds later.

The fifth goal in 26 shots on Ullmark.

Yet on he played.

Patrice Bergeron makes a save in front of an empty Bruins' net with goaltender Linus Ullmark out of position during one of many defensive breakdowns during the first period Friday night. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

One more score by Eetu Luostarinen with 5:38 to go, and then the empty-netter by Sam Reinhart, and it was all over.

The game was over, but the questions are only mounting. What do the Bruins do Sunday? Do they find the level of desperation to match a Panthers team that outplayed them in all the embarrassing ways Friday, beating them to pucks, blocking all the lanes, and fighting to the finish?

“Disappointing obviously, but hey, we worked all year to get home ice advantage and it comes down to Game 7, we’re up for elimination now, but we have the home crowd behind us and just look forward,” DeBrusk said.

And to the biggest question of all — do they stick with Ullmark?

“We have the utmost confidence in him. He’s been the reason why we’ve had so much success this year,” said DeBrusk. “It’s not even a question with us, to be honest.”

How could it not be?

