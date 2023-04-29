Yankees will monitor Aaron Judge (hip strain) before deciding on injured list

Judge hasn’t played since coming out of the series opener Thursday night, when he was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning after striking out in his only two at-bats. That came a day after he landed awkwardly on his right when trying to steal third base at Minnesota on his 31st birthday.

“In the grand scheme of things and big picture, we do feel like we got good news on it,” Boone said before Saturday’s game at Texas. “That said, we want to make sure we’re doing right by him and by us.”

ARLINGTON, Texas — Yankees captain Aaron Judge has a mild hip strain that manager Aaron Boone said the team will continue to evaluate through the weekend before determining whether the reigning American League MVP will go on the injured list.

Advertisement

Boone said Judge had shown “a lot of improvement” while being treated the past two days. He said the slugger wanted to hit Saturday, but that the team was holding him back from baseball activities.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’re going to wait to see today and tomorrow and see how we’re doing, to see if this is something we want to take a 10-day (IL stint), or if he is ready to play by Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday,” Boone said. “It will be something that we just kind of pay attention here.”

Judge, who hit an single-season AL-record 62 home runs last season, is hitting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 26 games this year. He had played in every Yankees game until being out of the lineup Friday and Saturday.

The Yankees added Jake Bauers to their taxi squad from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. He was added to the 26-man roster Saturday, taking the spot of right fielder Franchy Cordero, who was optioned to Triple A after Friday night’s game.

Advertisement

Bauers didn’t make it past the first inning of his Yankees debut, crashing headfirst into the left-field wall in a full sprint while catching Adolis García’s drive and leaving with a bruised right knee.

The 27-year-old fell to the ground and held onto the ball for the final out of the inning, stranding Travis Jankowski on second base. Bauers at first was prone, face down in the left=field corner, then turned over onto his back. He walked off the field accompanied by Boone and members of the team’s athletic training staff.

New York said X-rays were negative. Aaron Hicks replaced Bauers.

New York already was playing without outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain). All are on the IL, along with six pitchers.