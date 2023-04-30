James is one of the principal reasons to watch ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ava has a big personality – and this is one of those times when “big” seems too small a word. Ava doesn’t just walk into a room; she sweeps into it – and then, having wreaked havoc, sweeps out of it. A grandiose self-promoter more interested in expanding her personal brand than in mere educational matters, Ava is vanity incarnate.

James, who made a sold-out appearance at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre a week ago as part of her “Newly Famous” standup comedy tour, plays Ava Coleman, the monumentally self-absorbed principal of a Philadelphia public school in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.’’

Whenever Janelle James enters a scene in “Abbott Elementary,’’ the energy level picks up – and the laugh level does, too.

Her voice and demeanor positively radiate self-delight, though the teachers at Abbott Elementary whose jobs she complicates find Ava considerably less delightful. Yet she is impossible for a viewer to dislike, in large part because James’s delivery is so priceless.

“It’s not easy to play an unlikable character and still win the audience over,” series creator and star Quinta Brunson told Variety’s Emily Longeretta. “In the first season, there were a lot of people who weren’t on board with Ava, but her performance brought people in.”

James’s personal story is a remarkable one. Just five years ago, while trying to build a standup career, she was sleeping four nights a week in the back room of a friend’s bike shop. “There was an air mattress and a rat,’’ James told Variety. “I would wake up and get out before the store opened. I’d just walk around all day with my stuff until I did shows and then I’d go back to sleep.”

After Chris Rock hired her as a comedian on his “Total Blackout Tour,’’ she landed writing jobs on “The Rundown With Robin Thede,’’ “Black Monday,’’ and “History of the World: Part II.’’ She wrote her own material for her current “Newly Famous’' tour.

“Abbott Elementary” is structured as a mockumentary-style sitcom, with a cast that includes Brunson as the idealistic Janine Teagues; Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, an imperturbable veteran teacher who is always in control; Lisa Ann Walter as the tough-talking Melissa Schemmenti, who seems to know a lot of shady characters; Tyler James Williams as newcomer Gregory Eddie, whose crush on Janine is reciprocated by her; and Chris Perfetti as the socially awkward, desperately eager-to-please Jacob Hill.

They’re all stellar, but for my money Ava is the funniest character on the show. She’s at the head of the class.





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.