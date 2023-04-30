4-alarm fire engulfs Medford home

MEDFORD — Firefighters from this city and surrounding communities battled a four-alarm blaze in a two-story home near the intersection of Prescott and Allston streets on Sunday evening, officials said.

Medford police, in a Twitter post just before 6 p.m., asked locals to “avoid the Prescott/Allston area at this time due to MFD fighting a large house fire.” The post retweeted a local man who had posted photos and video showing a home partly engulfed in flames as gray smoke rose into the sky.

The Cambridge Fire Department said on Twitter about 6:30 p.m. that its Engine 4 and Ladder 1 were traveling to Medford to assist the city’s firefighters.