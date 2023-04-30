4-alarm fire engulfs Medford home

MEDFORD — Firefighters from this city and surrounding communities battled a four-alarm blaze in a two-story home near the intersection of Prescott and Allston streets on Sunday evening, officials said.
Medford police, in a Twitter post just before 6 p.m., asked locals to “avoid the Prescott/Allston area at this time due to MFD fighting a large house fire.” The post retweeted a local man who had posted photos and video showing a home partly engulfed in flames as gray smoke rose into the sky.
The Cambridge Fire Department said on Twitter about 6:30 p.m. that its Engine 4 and Ladder 1 were traveling to Medford to assist the city’s firefighters.
At the scene a short time later, side streets near Allston Street were blocked by police vehicles as firefighters from Medford and several local departments worked through heavy rainfall to knock down the blaze.
The back of the home appeared to be charred from top to bottom, with white smoke coming out of two holes cut through the roof, and several windows were smashed. Firefighters extended a ladder to one second-story window, where they pulled a fire hose inside.
No further information was immediately available.
