Bear tranquilized and removed after climbing tree in downtown Northampton

At around 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a bear near the intersection of Gothic and Main streets, according to a statement from the Northampton Police Department.

A black bear had to be tranquilized and removed after it climbed a tree in downtown Northampton on Sunday morning, attracting significant attention from locals, officials said.

The bear climbed a tree and remained there, showing “no signs of leaving” and drawing passersby to stop and stare, police said.

A photo released by police showed a line of onlookers gathered along a strip of police tape stretched across Gothic Street as they admired the bear, which sat about 20 feet up a tree outside the granite and sandstone 19th century building that formerly served as the Hampshire County Courthouse.

Members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police traveled to downtown Northampton and shot the bear with a tranquilizer dart so it could be removed from the tree, according to the statement.

The bear was taken to an undisclosed location, police said. No further information was immediately available.

