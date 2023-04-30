Lawrence man charged with supplying drugs to cellmate who was found dead

Authorities are charging a Lawrence man with supplying drugs to his cellmate, who was found dead while they were both in police custody, the Essex County district attorney’s office said Sunday.

Javier Garcia, 49, was charged with distribution of a class A substance, the office said in a statement. Garcia was sharing a cell with Christian Marte-Martinez, 25, of Lawrence after he was arrested over the weekend.

Marte-Martinez had been charged with disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property when he was placed into a cell at police headquarters at 1:15 a.m Saturday.