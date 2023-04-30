One dead, five others shot at Lawrence house party early Sunday

One person was killed and five other people were shot at a house party in Lawrence early Sunday morning, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

Lawrence police found the six gunshot victims when officers responded to a report of a disturbance at 5 Royal St., Apt. 3, around 3 a.m., District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said in a statement.

All six were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where one person was pronounced dead, Tucker said. Two of the shooting victims were flown by helicopter for additional treatment at hospitals in Boston, he said.