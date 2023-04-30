One dead, five others shot at Lawrence house party early Sunday

One person was killed and five other people were shot at a house party in Lawrence early Sunday morning, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.
Lawrence police found the six gunshot victims when officers responded to a report of a disturbance at 5 Royal St., Apt. 3, around 3 a.m., District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said in a statement.
All six were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where one person was pronounced dead, Tucker said. Two of the shooting victims were flown by helicopter for additional treatment at hospitals in Boston, he said.
The name of the person killed in the shooting was being withheld Sunday pending notification of family, according to the statement.
Information about the conditions of the people injured in the shooting was not immediately available.
The shootings are being investigated by Lawrence police detectives and State Police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s office. Authorities do not believe the shootings to be random, Tucker said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.