One dead, two injured in Norton crash

Officers were dispatched to the crash scene on Route 495, at a point south of the exit to Route 123, around 2:33 a.m., according to the statement.

Jeffrey Tagger, 52, of Randolph was pronounced dead at the scene, a statement from State Police said.

One man died and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Norton early Saturday, according to State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound when it struck the back of a 2014 Toyota RAV 4 traveling ahead of it, the statement said.

After the collision, the Nissan spun out of control, veered off the road to the right, rolled over, and caught on fire, the statement said. The Toyota swerved to the left and hit a guardrail, it said.

Advertisement

Norton firefighters who extinguished the Nissan fire found Tagger inside, the statement said.

Inside the Toyota, a 48-year-old driver and a 34-year-old passenger from Brockton were transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with injuries believed to be minor, the statement said.

Responders cleared the scene around 6:30 a.m., David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said in an e-mail. There were no other passengers in the cars at the time of the incident.

No other information was immediately available. Procopio didn’t immediately respond to a question about potential charges.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.