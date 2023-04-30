Police searching for man who robbed Jamaica Plain phone store

Boston police released a photo of the suspect with what appears to be a knife in his hand.

The man robbed the store at 306 Centre St. at 4:35 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. He is described as a bald man with a goatee who was wearing a black hooded jacket with a gray stripe across the chest, dark pants, and black shoes.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Cricket Wireless store in Jamaica Plain on Thursday.

Emmanuel Sanchez, 31, was working at the store when he said the man walked in and asked for a charger. Sanchez said he showed the man the different chargers and also went and got him a cable.

“He was acting just like any customer,” Sanchez said.

But when he went to ring the man up at the register, Sanchez said the man went down to his knees, and when he got back up, he had a knife in each hand.

“He pointed those two knives directly to my face and he [was] like ‘don’t do nothing stupid, open the register, I want the cash,’” Sanchez said. “For like one [or] two seconds I was shocked, like, I couldn’t even move.”

Sanchez said that he opened the register, and the man took about $700 in cash. The man asked if the store had a safe, but was told it doesn’t. The man also asked Sanchez to pull out the register so he could see if there was money underneath, but there wasn’t.

Sanchez said the man also demanded his wallet and money, but then decided not to take it.

“He [gave] the money back to me, because it was only like $15,” Sanchez said. “He didn’t want to take my $15.”

Sanchez said that the man then locked him inside the store bathroom and left.

Sanchez said the police came, asked some questions, and checked the security footage. Then he continued working until the store closed at 7 p.m. He also worked the next day. He said the store is busy and that a lot of customers come in and need help with their phones.

“I feel like, ‘I’m going to go back because a lot of people need my help,” Sanchez said.

Still, Sanchez said that he’s felt uneasy since the robbery.

“Of course, I’m nervous,” Sanchez said. “Every time I see somebody kind of suspicious walk into the store my heart starts to like, boom, boom, boom.

“Now my hand is close to the panic button every time,” Sanchez said.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to contact detectives at 617-343-5628.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.