Rainy weather expected throughout New England all day Sunday

Much of southern New England is expected to see consistent rain until sunrise Monday, according to National Weather Service in Boston.
The rain is forecasted to stop briefly Sunday morning before heavy rain continues into the afternoon and evening, the weather service said in a Tweet.
Most of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are expected to get up to three inches of rain Saturday night into Sunday, according to the weather service.
Minor to moderate flooding is possible, National Weather Service Northeast River Forecast Center said in a Tweet.
The probability of rain in Boston is 60 percent or greater for all of Sunday, according to the weather service.
Rain has been consistent throughout the weekend in New England because of two weather systems that moved across the region.
Monday is expected to be dry, sunny and warmer, the weather service said.
