Taunton man charged with attempted rape in connection with cemetery attack

A Taunton man was arrested on charges including assault, kidnapping, and attempted rape after a woman was attacked at a cemetery down the street from his home on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from Taunton police.

William Perez, 21, was arrested Sunday at his home on Broadway and charged with indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit rape, and kidnapping, police said.

Perez is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court, police said.