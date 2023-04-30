Taunton man charged with attempted rape in connection with cemetery attack

A Taunton man was arrested on charges including assault, kidnapping, and attempted rape after a woman was attacked at a cemetery down the street from his home on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from Taunton police.
William Perez, 21, was arrested Sunday at his home on Broadway and charged with indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit rape, and kidnapping, police said.
Perez is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court, police said.
It was unclear Sunday whether Perez had hired an attorney to represent him.
At around 2:41 p.m., police were dispatched to Mayflower Hill Cemetery at 235 Broadway after the department received multiple reports of a possible rape there, according to the statement. Their initial investigation found that an assailant, later identified as Perez, had attacked a woman in the cemetery, forced her to leave the property with him, and then fled on foot, police said.
Officers thoroughly searched the area around the cemetery, assisted by the Raynham Police Department and its K-9 Unit, but were unsuccessful in finding Perez on Saturday. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said. She has since been released.