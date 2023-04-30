Tired of getting towed? A new text-based tip line wants to send people alerts to keep them off the hook

After moving to Brighton in 2020, he watched as tow trucks would swoop into his neighborhood, week after week, and drive off with cars owned by neighbors who forgot to move them out of tow zones in time.

When it comes to parking in the Boston area, mistakes happen. Accidentally park on the wrong side of the road on a street cleaning day, or in a private lot, and a tow truck could be close behind to haul your car away.

“Everyone seems to forget,” Silvert said. “It felt pretty bad watching these cars get towed. Obviously, I could empathize with them, they’re my neighbors. Even if I didn’t know their names or have their phone numbers, I felt like I wanted to have a way of warning them.”

He’s felt their pain: Over the past three years, Silvert’s been towed a whopping eight times himself, racking up hundreds of dollars in fees and wasting hours trying to free his car from tow yards.

Now, he thinks he’s come up with a way to help.

“Tow Zone Alerts,” which Silvert created with engineer Mihika Nadig, is a free, text-based service that allows users to alert neighbors if their car is parked illegally and in danger of being towed. Users simply send the vehicle’s license plate number to a text line, and if the car’s owner is also signed up for the service, they receive a text on their phone, and can move their car out of harm’s way before a tow truck has time to get to it first.

"Tow Zone Alerts" is a new text-based service, which aims to give people a heads up if they're about to be towed. Users can send and receive alerts to and from drivers if they're parked illegally, using only the car's license plate number. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The service, which launched this month, could be a grassroots solution to an often annoying — and expensive — problem for drivers, but Silvert just needs a lot more people to test it out.

At first, Silvert started small. Last year, he distributed fliers around his Brighton neighborhood with his phone number on them and invited people to text him if they wanted a heads up about upcoming parking restrictions.

He also invited them to share their license plate numbers, and asked them to text him the license plates of any cars they saw parked illegally.

Fifteen people signed up, and for several months that street-cleaning season, he walked the streets near his apartment looking for cars in tow zones, fielding texts from users about cars they’d seen that might be at risk, and checking to see if any of the plates were listed in his database.

He also sent participants weekly reminders, adding a bit of personalized flair to each message.

Silvert and those first participants never actually found any cars that were already in his system. But even if he and the other users never directly helped any drivers avoid getting towed, the experiment showed they were willing to try.

“It was clear that people wanted this,” he said.

For his text-a-plate idea to actually work, though, he realized he needed more people to sign up.

To do that, he’s been promoting the service on neighborhood Facebook pages, and placing fliers on car windows in Cambridge, Boston, and Somerville neighborhoods.

It’s been off to a slow but steady start: So far, just over 145 people have registered for his service.

He and Nadig also automated the texts, so he no longer has to manually type each message himself.

While the buzz grows, his idea has already caught the attention of officials in Cambridge, where Silvert now lives.

Cambridge City Councilor Patty Nolan said she first heard of “Tow Zone Alerts” while working on a pilot program launched this year that suspends towing cars parked in street cleaning zones, and instead issues drivers $50 tickets, up from $30.

Nolan said she supports all efforts to cut down on towing, not just because it’s a financial burden on her constituents but also for environmental reasons.

“We literally every single day, for eight months out of the year, have tow trucks roaming the city spewing diesel particulates and contributing to unhealthy air,” Nolan said.

She and other city officials are now discussing ways to help promote the service. Even if it isn’t towing this year during the pilot program, the city still wants cars to move out of street sweeping zones so the roads can be properly cleaned.

If that could be accomplished not with gas-guzzling trucks or pricey fines, but friendly text reminders instead, that would be ideal.

“We’re interested in amplifying this, because right now, almost no one knows about it,” Nolan said.

Silvert and Nadig have big dreams for the project. They’ve considered selling ads to local businesses, which could be sent by text to users’ phones. They’ve also discussed making an interactive website.

For now, they’re assembling a small army of texters to be on the lookout for cars in danger of being towed, in the hopes of saving someone money and a giant headache.

And in the war between car owners and tow truck drivers, maybe notch a win for the little guy.

Tow Zone Alerts cofounders Eli Silvert and Mihika Nadig have been distributing fliers on car windows in the Boston area for their text-based service, which aims to give drivers a heads up if they're about to be towed. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.