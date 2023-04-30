Water main breaks in South Boston

Emergency crews were working in South Boston on Sunday afternoon to repair a water main break, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.
Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Wormwood and Binford streets around 11 a.m., said James Faretra, a spokesman for the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.
The 12-inch main was shut down, according to a tweet by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission. As of 3:30 p.m., crews had pinpointed the leak and were digging to fix the break, Faretra said.
Four service pipes were shut down in the area, leaving four nearby buildings without access to water. Three fire hydrants and three fire pipes, which provide water to sprinklers, were shut down, Faretra said.
A portion of Binford Street was closed for the repair as of 3:30 p.m., Faretra said. The water and sewer commission couldn’t immediately say what time crews would finish the repair. The cause of the break is under investigation, Faretra said.
No other information was immediately available.
