Water main breaks in South Boston

Emergency crews were working in South Boston on Sunday afternoon to repair a water main break, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Wormwood and Binford streets around 11 a.m., said James Faretra, a spokesman for the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

The 12-inch main was shut down, according to a tweet by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission. As of 3:30 p.m., crews had pinpointed the leak and were digging to fix the break, Faretra said.